Woman pushed to the ground after phone stolen in Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 17:07 12 June 2019 | UPDATED: 17:07 12 June 2019

Three women have had their phones stolen in Ipswich in three days Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

This content is subject to copyright.

Safety warnings have been issued after three women were attacked and their phones were stolen in three incidents in Ipswich.

One of the incidents took place in Ranelagh Road in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPSOne of the incidents took place in Ranelagh Road in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The first incident took place close to the river along Ranelagh Road just after 4pm on Saturday, June 8. A woman was walking down the road on her own when two white males pushed her to the ground and took her phone.

The men then ran off in the direction of the train station.

In the early hours of Sunday, June 9 a group of young males approached a woman walking along Princes Street towards the train station.

The woman was speaking to a friend on her phone and was intoxicated at the time when she was punched in the face.

She was able to keep hold of her phone and ran away.

A third incident took place at 9.55pm on Monday, June 10. A woman was walking along Civic Drive while she was on the phone to a friend.

Three or four males approached the woman and then one punched her to the face, taking her phone.

One of the males was described as being in his late teens or early 20s, was of a slim build and was wearing dark clothing.

He spoke with an eastern European accent.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said that they were keeping an open mind as to whether the incidents were linked and that enquiries were ongoing.

"Criminals committing robbery will usually target lone victims with a valuable item, such as a phone, clearly visible," said the spokesman.

Police have also issued advice about staying safe at night including avoiding using your phone whilst out and trying to make calls before you leave your location.

They also reiterated warnings to walk with other people where possible and to walk in busy areas.

Anyone with information about the incident or who saw any suspicious activity in relation to the incidents should contact Ipswich CID quoting the relevant crime number 37/33306/19 - 10 June incident; 37/32911/19 - 09 June or 37/32857/19 for 8 June incident or phone police on 101.

Man dies after crash between car and lorry near Ipswich

The crash happened on the A1071, Hurdle Makers Lane, at Burstall Picture: GOOGLE IMAGES

Fatal crash victim named as Ipswich teenager

The crash happened on the A1071 at Burstall Picture: GOOGLE IMAGES

Lane reopens after multi-vehicle crash causes long delays on A14

A crash on the approach to the Orwell Bridge in Suffolk is causing delays. Picture: ARCHANT

‘We are all very proud’ - Ipswich chef named best in country

Dave Wall, Head Chef at The Unruly Pig. Photo: Sarah Lucy Brown.

Air ambulance attends scene of medical emergency in Kesgrave

The air ambulance attended an address in Kesgrave Picture: EAAA

