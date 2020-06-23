Did you witness an arson in Washbrook?
PUBLISHED: 18:53 23 June 2020 | UPDATED: 18:53 23 June 2020
Archant
A barn was set alight in a suspected arson in Washbrook, near Ipswich – now police are looking for witnesses.
Police were called to the fire at the disused barn in Old London Road at 3.45pm on June 22.
You may also want to watch:
Fire crews extinguished the fire and nobody was hurt.
The incident is being investigated as a suspected arson.
Anyone who has any knowledge of the incident should contact Hadleigh police, quoting crime number 37/34763/20.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.