Did you witness an arson in Washbrook?

Suffolk Police are looking for witnesses to a suspected arson in Washbrook. Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown Archant

A barn was set alight in a suspected arson in Washbrook, near Ipswich – now police are looking for witnesses.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were called to the fire at the disused barn in Old London Road at 3.45pm on June 22.

You may also want to watch:

Fire crews extinguished the fire and nobody was hurt.

The incident is being investigated as a suspected arson.

Anyone who has any knowledge of the incident should contact Hadleigh police, quoting crime number 37/34763/20.