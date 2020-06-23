E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Did you witness an arson in Washbrook?

PUBLISHED: 18:53 23 June 2020 | UPDATED: 18:53 23 June 2020

Suffolk Police are looking for witnesses to a suspected arson in Washbrook. Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown

Suffolk Police are looking for witnesses to a suspected arson in Washbrook. Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown

Archant

A barn was set alight in a suspected arson in Washbrook, near Ipswich – now police are looking for witnesses.

Police were called to the fire at the disused barn in Old London Road at 3.45pm on June 22.

Fire crews extinguished the fire and nobody was hurt.

The incident is being investigated as a suspected arson.

Anyone who has any knowledge of the incident should contact Hadleigh police, quoting crime number 37/34763/20.

