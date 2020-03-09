E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Video

WATCH shocking moment lorry overturns on A14 at Copdock

PUBLISHED: 16:22 09 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:38 09 March 2020

Dashcam footage captured the moment the lorry tipped onto its side at Copdock Interchange. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE/ARCHANT

Dashcam footage captured the moment the lorry tipped onto its side at Copdock Interchange. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE/ARCHANT

SUFFOLK POLICE/ARCHANT

Shocking dashcam footage shows the moment a lorry tipped over and was left overhanging the A14 last year - with debris hitting a vehicle below.

Dashcam footage released by Suffolk police shows Petru-ionut Lungu's meat lorry tipping over at the Copdock interchange on Friday, June 7 last year.

Debris was shed onto the road below as a result of the crash, which damaged two vehicles and caused minor injuries to one driver.

Traffic was halted on the eastbound carriageway while emergency services dealt with the incident, which led to severe disruption in the area, with traffic left queuing on routes through Ipswich, where a Rod Stewart concert was taking place at Portman Road the same evening.

MORE: Copdock lorry crash driver banned from road

Removal of the lorry took until the following morning, but disruption continued throughout the weekend as urgent repairs were carried out to the bridge.

The bridge finally reopened the following Monday.

Lungu, 33, of St Martins Green, Trimley St Martin, who already had six points on his licence, pleaded guilty to careless driving on February 28.

Appearing at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Monday, Lungu received a further nine points on his licence, taking him to 15.

He received a six-month totting up ban and was fined £562.

Lungu was also ordered to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £56.

Most Read

‘Inspiration to us all’: Mass of tributes after death of ‘charismatic’ teacher

Tributes have been paid after the death of Dinorah Souto, head of Spanish at Copleston High School in Ipswich. Picture: COPLESTON HIGH SCHOOL

Why this family is packing up life in Ipswich for a gap year in south east Asia

Amy and John Clarke looking at the map with their kids Finley, Caitlin and William Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man charged with three counts of attempted murder after collision in Ipswich

Poilce cordoned off the area Picture: ARCHANT

College friends to open dream cafe in home town

Owners of The Crescent Cafe in Felixstowe, Lewis Clarke and Daniel Ward Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Coronavirus: No cases in Suffolk as East of England numbers rise

Seven more cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the east of England by Public Health England Picture: YUI MOK/PA WIRE

Most Read

‘Inspiration to us all’: Mass of tributes after death of ‘charismatic’ teacher

Tributes have been paid after the death of Dinorah Souto, head of Spanish at Copleston High School in Ipswich. Picture: COPLESTON HIGH SCHOOL

Why this family is packing up life in Ipswich for a gap year in south east Asia

Amy and John Clarke looking at the map with their kids Finley, Caitlin and William Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man charged with three counts of attempted murder after collision in Ipswich

Poilce cordoned off the area Picture: ARCHANT

College friends to open dream cafe in home town

Owners of The Crescent Cafe in Felixstowe, Lewis Clarke and Daniel Ward Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Coronavirus: No cases in Suffolk as East of England numbers rise

Seven more cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the east of England by Public Health England Picture: YUI MOK/PA WIRE

Latest from the Ipswich Star

WATCH shocking moment lorry overturns on A14 at Copdock

Dashcam footage captured the moment the lorry tipped onto its side at Copdock Interchange. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE/ARCHANT

‘Inspiration to us all’: Mass of tributes after death of ‘charismatic’ teacher

Tributes have been paid after the death of Dinorah Souto, head of Spanish at Copleston High School in Ipswich. Picture: COPLESTON HIGH SCHOOL

Triple attempted murder accused remanded in custody

Witnesses reported seeing police officers patrolling the area several hours after the incident Picture: ARCHANT

Copdock lorry crash driver banned from road

Petru-ionut Lungu has been banned from the road following the incident at Copdock Interchange. Picture: NSRAPT/ARCHANT

Man charged with three counts of attempted murder after collision in Ipswich

Poilce cordoned off the area Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24