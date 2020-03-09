Video

WATCH shocking moment lorry overturns on A14 at Copdock

Dashcam footage captured the moment the lorry tipped onto its side at Copdock Interchange. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE/ARCHANT SUFFOLK POLICE/ARCHANT

Shocking dashcam footage shows the moment a lorry tipped over and was left overhanging the A14 last year - with debris hitting a vehicle below.

Dashcam footage released by Suffolk police shows Petru-ionut Lungu's meat lorry tipping over at the Copdock interchange on Friday, June 7 last year.

Debris was shed onto the road below as a result of the crash, which damaged two vehicles and caused minor injuries to one driver.

Traffic was halted on the eastbound carriageway while emergency services dealt with the incident, which led to severe disruption in the area, with traffic left queuing on routes through Ipswich, where a Rod Stewart concert was taking place at Portman Road the same evening.

Removal of the lorry took until the following morning, but disruption continued throughout the weekend as urgent repairs were carried out to the bridge.

The bridge finally reopened the following Monday.

Lungu, 33, of St Martins Green, Trimley St Martin, who already had six points on his licence, pleaded guilty to careless driving on February 28.

Appearing at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Monday, Lungu received a further nine points on his licence, taking him to 15.

He received a six-month totting up ban and was fined £562.

Lungu was also ordered to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £56.