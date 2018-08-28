Video

‘If Ipswich win 6-0 I’ll probably cry’ – Excited fans brave rain for Carrow Road clash

Paul Snelling and Pete Lynham say they will take a flukey 1-0 win for Ipswich in the East Anglian Derby this afternoon Picture: SUZANNE DAY Suzanne Day

Optimistic Ipswich Town fans have braved the rain to head to Carrow Road, ready to watch their beloved team take on their local rivals Norwich.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ipswich supporters gathered at the Station Hotel by the railway station and were in a raucous mood before the big match.

Under the watchful eye of police and doormen, fans kicked off the second derby day of the 2018/2019 season with some enthusiastic singing about the club’s 1978 FA Cup victory – possibly because their Norfolk rivals have never won the FA cup.

Amongst the large crowd gathered at the Station Hotel was Jonathan Cordingley, who has been a Town fan for more than 30 years.

Jonathan, who has seen many derby clashes, said: “God help us, I’m hoping for a 2-1 win.

“I would like to win this one to get one over on them.”

Lifetime Town supporter Ian Steward, 58, said: “We’re praying for a win today if we win we’ve got a chance of staying up.

“I don’t care if we don’t win another game as long as we win this one.”

Derby day score predictions

Jonathan Cordingley is hoping Ipswich win 2-1 against their Norfolk rivals Picture: SUZANNE DAY Jonathan Cordingley is hoping Ipswich win 2-1 against their Norfolk rivals Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Ben Dragotta, who was travelling to the match by train with his girlfriend Lucy Sibley, came up with the most optimistic prediction of the day – a 6-0 victory to Ipswich.

Lucy went for a more conservative 1-1 draw.

Ben said: “If Ipswich win 6-0 I would probably cry.”

Jack Goodchild and Owen Jordan who are travelling to the match with some friends pointed out that Paul Lambert, who used to manage Norwich, has a 100% win rate in the derby.

Unfortunately, all of those wins were against Ipswich.

“I’m feeling optimistic we’re going to win this,” said Jack – predicting a 1-0 victory to Ipswich. Owen predicted a 2-1 win for Town.

Paul Snelling, from Sudbury, said: “We would take a flukey 1-0 win, I’ve got hope, we’ve got to think positive.”

If you have got any pictures of you and your friends heading to the derby please feel free to send them to us via the Ipswich Star or East Anglian Daily Times Facebook page.

Today’s derby kicks off at midday at Carrow Road.

If you aren’t going to the match, or are unable to watch it on television, keep your eye on the East Anglian Daily Times live stream.