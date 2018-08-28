Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

‘If Ipswich win 6-0 I’ll probably cry’ – Excited fans brave rain for Carrow Road clash

PUBLISHED: 11:32 10 February 2019 | UPDATED: 11:51 10 February 2019

Paul Snelling and Pete Lynham say they will take a flukey 1-0 win for Ipswich in the East Anglian Derby this afternoon Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Paul Snelling and Pete Lynham say they will take a flukey 1-0 win for Ipswich in the East Anglian Derby this afternoon Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Suzanne Day

Optimistic Ipswich Town fans have braved the rain to head to Carrow Road, ready to watch their beloved team take on their local rivals Norwich.

Ipswich supporters gathered at the Station Hotel by the railway station and were in a raucous mood before the big match.

Under the watchful eye of police and doormen, fans kicked off the second derby day of the 2018/2019 season with some enthusiastic singing about the club’s 1978 FA Cup victory – possibly because their Norfolk rivals have never won the FA cup.

Amongst the large crowd gathered at the Station Hotel was Jonathan Cordingley, who has been a Town fan for more than 30 years.

Jonathan, who has seen many derby clashes, said: “God help us, I’m hoping for a 2-1 win.

“I would like to win this one to get one over on them.”

Lifetime Town supporter Ian Steward, 58, said: “We’re praying for a win today if we win we’ve got a chance of staying up.

“I don’t care if we don’t win another game as long as we win this one.”

Derby day score predictions

Jonathan Cordingley is hoping Ipswich win 2-1 against their Norfolk rivals Picture: SUZANNE DAYJonathan Cordingley is hoping Ipswich win 2-1 against their Norfolk rivals Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Ben Dragotta, who was travelling to the match by train with his girlfriend Lucy Sibley, came up with the most optimistic prediction of the day – a 6-0 victory to Ipswich.

Lucy went for a more conservative 1-1 draw.

Ben said: “If Ipswich win 6-0 I would probably cry.”

Jack Goodchild and Owen Jordan who are travelling to the match with some friends pointed out that Paul Lambert, who used to manage Norwich, has a 100% win rate in the derby.

Unfortunately, all of those wins were against Ipswich.

“I’m feeling optimistic we’re going to win this,” said Jack – predicting a 1-0 victory to Ipswich. Owen predicted a 2-1 win for Town.

Paul Snelling, from Sudbury, said: “We would take a flukey 1-0 win, I’ve got hope, we’ve got to think positive.”

If you have got any pictures of you and your friends heading to the derby please feel free to send them to us via the Ipswich Star or East Anglian Daily Times Facebook page.

Today’s derby kicks off at midday at Carrow Road.

If you aren’t going to the match, or are unable to watch it on television, keep your eye on the East Anglian Daily Times live stream.

Most Read

Suspicious package detonated and evacuation zone lifted following Ipswich car park discovery

Police in Portman Road after the evacuation Picture: ARCHANT

Free parcel on your doorstep? You may be a victim of ‘brushing’

Trading Standards said the scam could leave people vulnerable to other types of fraud Picture: CHRIS RADBURN/PA WIRE

Strong winds hit Suffolk but Orwell Bridge remains open

A Met Office yellow warning remains in place Picture: Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA Wire

Police spotted in Ipswich park after man ‘grabs child from swing’

Play park near Gainsborough sports centre, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Orwell Bridge closure threat ‘borderline’ as Storm Erik batters Suffolk

The decision to close the Orwell Bridge is borderline according to Highways England. Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

‘We were too close to Wetherspoon’s’ – Bar closes down after less than two years

RopeWorks, in Battery Green Road, Lowestoft, has shut down. Photo: James Carr.

‘Undoubtedly the roads will be safer’ - Norfolk woman in crash with Prince Philip gives verdict as he surrenders driving licence

Emma Fairweather was interviewed on This Morning earlier this month about being a victim in Prince Philip's crash. Photo: ITV

UPDATE: Hunt for gunman stepped up after two men attacked at Norwich shopping centre

North Walsham's police have been praised for doing a top job. Pic: Ian Burt.

BIG MATCH PREVIEW: Nervy Farke ready for derby duel

Max Aarons made his full league debut at Portman Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Police search for Norwich man missing for three days

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Veterans join forces to combat PTSD by restoring 1960s tank

From left to right: Paul Werden-Hutchinson, Brian Munro, Dave Taylor, Dusty Duddridge, Thomas Young and Duncan Mansfield with the Chieftan tank they are restoring at Raydon Airfield Picture: Neil Didsbury

SIL round-up: Crane Sports go top with win over Grundisburgh

Nathan Woolard grabbed a brace for Cranes as they went top of the SIL Senior Division. Picture: PAUL VOLLER

‘If Ipswich win 6-0 I’ll probably cry’ – Excited fans brave rain for Carrow Road clash

Paul Snelling and Pete Lynham say they will take a flukey 1-0 win for Ipswich in the East Anglian Derby this afternoon Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Ipswich man on why a speech impediment is no impediment to success

Ipswich resident Justin Butcher holding the identity card from the Association For All Speech Impaired Children and Young People (Afasic). Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

Good wins for Framlingham and Walsham in Thurlow Premier

Jimmy Mayhew gives Framlingham the lead in their 3-1 win over Long Melford. Picture: DEAN WARNER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists