Mischievous Christmas elves have arrived in Suffolk

A couple of elves even decorating the eggs in the fridge Picture: ABBEY FARTHING

Wrapping up the toilet in Christmas paper, taping up a door and dangling from the ceiling are just a few of the things elves have been up to this week. Watch our video to see more.

Our readers have been sending in pictures of Christmas elves causing mayhem in homes across Ipswich, Bury St Edmunds, Felixstowe, Kesgrave and Woodbridge.

The purpose of the elf is to keep an eye on how well the children in the home are behaving during the lead up to Christmas.

It is thought the cheeky elf reports back to the North Pole while everyone sleeps and tells Father Christmas if the children should be on the naughty or nice list.

Watch our video to see the weird and wonderful things the Suffolk elves have been getting up to including chilling with Egg Sheeran, wrapping up the Christmas tree with toilet paper and writing on mirrors.

