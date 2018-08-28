Video

WATCH: The adorable video of Mittens who is in desperate need of a new home

Mittens is looking for a new forever home Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown Archant

Mittens, who is just one years old, has found herself in the care of the RSPCA due to her previous owner being unable to care for her.

The domestic short-haired cat has an ongoing skin condition which requires medication. Sadly, her last owners stopped being able to afford her treatment and had to give her up.

The loving feline is responding well to the skin treatment and the RSPCA have said they will help with funding towards her low cost tablet.

A spokesperson from the RSPCA Suffolk East and Ipswich Branch, said: “Mittens is a super affectionate girl who loves to sit on your lap and receive all the love and fuss she can possibly have.

“Please talk to a member of staff about this wonderful little girl, you don’t want to miss out on her.

This youngster is unable to live with dogs, cats and children under 8 years old.

If you would like to hear more about mittens or adopt her contact the branch on 03009997321, her reference code is 22PC101118-05.

