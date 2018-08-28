Could you give ‘affectionate’ terrier Bailey a home?
PUBLISHED: 19:00 01 January 2019
A six-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier is in desperate need of a loving home after having a difficult start to life.
Bailey came into the RSPCA’s care after he was rescued by an inspector.
The friendly pooch loves human company, and staff at the charity’s Suffolk East and Ipswich branch think he would be the perfect addition to someone’s home.
Animal care assistant Joy Wilding said: “Bailey is a really affectionate, friendly and happy boy.
“He just loves cuddles – that is my favourite thing about him.
“He also loves trying to get on your lap as often as he can, and he is great at playing with the rope toy, which he has the most amount of fun with.
She added: “He is a very loving dog – he is a little bit worried sometimes when you leave him, so he would be really suited to a home where somebody is around all the time.
“I think he would be best off in a home with older children.
“He could possibly live with another dog although he hasn’t before, but he seems friendly when we walk past other dogs.”
Bailey is currently undergoing treatment for a skin condition, and is responding well to medication.
If required, the RSPCA could offer financial support to the new owners to continue this.
If you would like to learn more about Bailey, call the charity on 0300 999 7321.