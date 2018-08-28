Sunshine and Showers

Could you give ‘affectionate’ terrier Bailey a home?

PUBLISHED: 19:00 01 January 2019

Bailey was brought into the RSPCA by their inspectors Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

A six-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier is in desperate need of a loving home after having a difficult start to life.

Bailey came into the RSPCA’s care after he was rescued by an inspector.

The friendly pooch loves human company, and staff at the charity’s Suffolk East and Ipswich branch think he would be the perfect addition to someone’s home.

Animal care assistant Joy Wilding said: “Bailey is a really affectionate, friendly and happy boy.

“He just loves cuddles – that is my favourite thing about him.

Bailey loves a cuddle Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNBailey loves a cuddle Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

“He also loves trying to get on your lap as often as he can, and he is great at playing with the rope toy, which he has the most amount of fun with.

She added: “He is a very loving dog – he is a little bit worried sometimes when you leave him, so he would be really suited to a home where somebody is around all the time.

“I think he would be best off in a home with older children.

“He could possibly live with another dog although he hasn’t before, but he seems friendly when we walk past other dogs.”

Joy Wilding is working with Bailey at the RSPCA Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNJoy Wilding is working with Bailey at the RSPCA Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Bailey is currently undergoing treatment for a skin condition, and is responding well to medication.

If required, the RSPCA could offer financial support to the new owners to continue this.

If you would like to learn more about Bailey, call the charity on 0300 999 7321.

