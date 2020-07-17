Water play areas to reopen at Ipswich parks
PUBLISHED: 15:25 17 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:25 17 July 2020
RACHEL EDGE
With hot weather forecast over the summer, the water play areas are set to open for the first time on Saturday, July 18.
They will remain open seven days a week, between 10am and 5pm each day.
However, Ipswich Borough Council’s weekly coronavirus update said: “New procedures will be in place to keep visitors safe.”
Those measures are:
■ Children are asked to arrive ready to play
■ Maximum capacity of 10 people at each water play area
■ No more than one adult to accompany each child
■ At peak times, water play will be limited to 40mins per family.
For more information, see the guidance on Ipswich Borough Council’s website.
