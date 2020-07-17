Water play areas to reopen at Ipswich parks

The paddling pool at Bourne Park, in Ipswich. Picture: RACHEL EDGE RACHEL EDGE

With hot weather forecast over the summer, the water play areas are set to open for the first time on Saturday, July 18.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

They will remain open seven days a week, between 10am and 5pm each day.

However, Ipswich Borough Council’s weekly coronavirus update said: “New procedures will be in place to keep visitors safe.”

Those measures are:

You may also want to watch:

■ Children are asked to arrive ready to play

■ Maximum capacity of 10 people at each water play area

■ No more than one adult to accompany each child

■ At peak times, water play will be limited to 40mins per family.

For more information, see the guidance on Ipswich Borough Council’s website.