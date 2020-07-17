E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Water play areas to reopen at Ipswich parks

PUBLISHED: 15:25 17 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:25 17 July 2020

The paddling pool at Bourne Park, in Ipswich. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

The paddling pool at Bourne Park, in Ipswich. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

RACHEL EDGE

With hot weather forecast over the summer, the water play areas are set to open for the first time on Saturday, July 18.

They will remain open seven days a week, between 10am and 5pm each day.

However, Ipswich Borough Council’s weekly coronavirus update said: “New procedures will be in place to keep visitors safe.”

Those measures are:

You may also want to watch:

■ Children are asked to arrive ready to play

■ Maximum capacity of 10 people at each water play area

■ No more than one adult to accompany each child

■ At peak times, water play will be limited to 40mins per family.

For more information, see the guidance on Ipswich Borough Council’s website.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Toys R Us sold to council property firm – what’s next for Ipswich landmark?

Colin Kreidewolf outside former Toys R Us site Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Council firm bought Toys R Us to save town centre M&S in Ipswich

The former Toys R Us building has been bought by Ipswich Borough Assets. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Cruise line firm expands its fleet while ships locked down

The Bolette, which is now part of the Fred.Olsen fleet Picture: FRED.OLSEN

See inside derelict Listed building as plans to open up Waterfront entrance are revealed

Ipswich Borough Council has announced plans to make alterations to the interior and exterior of 4 College Street. Picture CHARLOTTE BOND

Meet the 3am riser who cycles Ipswich in the dead of night

Alex Pilgrim says he likes waking up early for his night-time cycle ride around Ipswich. Picture: ALEX PILGRIM

Most Read

Toys R Us sold to council property firm – what’s next for Ipswich landmark?

Colin Kreidewolf outside former Toys R Us site Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Council firm bought Toys R Us to save town centre M&S in Ipswich

The former Toys R Us building has been bought by Ipswich Borough Assets. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Cruise line firm expands its fleet while ships locked down

The Bolette, which is now part of the Fred.Olsen fleet Picture: FRED.OLSEN

See inside derelict Listed building as plans to open up Waterfront entrance are revealed

Ipswich Borough Council has announced plans to make alterations to the interior and exterior of 4 College Street. Picture CHARLOTTE BOND

Meet the 3am riser who cycles Ipswich in the dead of night

Alex Pilgrim says he likes waking up early for his night-time cycle ride around Ipswich. Picture: ALEX PILGRIM

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Balloon artist turned himself in after indecent images of children found

Samuel Stamp-Dod has been convicted of possessing indecent images of children Picture: GREGG BROWN

Ipswich girl, 7, escapes school to visit grandmother a mile away

Mkenna, who escaped Murrayfield Primary School to visit her grandmother's house one mile away Picture: KELSEY WATLING

Ipswich’s Barnard Brothers to close permanently

Barnard Bros. in Woodbridge Road, Ipswich, will close permanently from July 31 Picture: JERRY TURNER

Hollesley Bay escapee recaptured after 16 days on the run

Saun Moorehouse, 32, escaped from Hollesley Bay Prison on June 21. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Fighter jets scrambled and man arrested after alleged bomb threat on flight from Stansted

Stansted airport during the coronavirus shutdown, taken from a police drone Picture: ESSEX POLICE