Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Unexplained Ipswich death 'not suspicious', police confirm

PUBLISHED: 11:43 06 June 2019 | UPDATED: 11:43 06 June 2019

Police officers are investigating an 'unexplained death' at a house in Waterford Road, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Police officers are investigating an 'unexplained death' at a house in Waterford Road, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Police officers have confirmed that the unexplained death of a woman in Ipswich is not being treated as suspicious.

The woman who died has been named locally as Julie Corbin Picture: ARCHANTThe woman who died has been named locally as Julie Corbin Picture: ARCHANT

Police were called by the ambulance service shortly before 6.20pm on Monday, June 3 following reports that a woman in her 50s had been found inside a property in Waterford Road, Ipswich.

The woman has since been named locally as Julie Corbin but it is not yet known exactly how old she was or where she lived.

Her next of kin have been informed.

A police investigation is ongoing into her death and officers say her death still remains unexplained.

Suffolk Constabulary will prepare a file for the coroner in due course.

Most Read

A12 speed limit changes around Martlesham and Foxhall – here’s what the new speeds will be

The proposed changes to the A12 in Martlesham. The red lines will be 40mph zones while the blue will be 50mph. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS/ARCHANT

Police investigate ‘unexplained death’ in Ipswich house

The woman who died has been named locally as Julie Corbin Picture: ARCHANT

Woman found dead in Ipswich house named locally

Police officers are investigating an 'unexplained death' at a house in Waterford Road, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Woman and three children in hospital after major house fire

Firefighters are still putting out hotspots at the scene of a major house fire in Radcliffe Drive, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich hum - neighbours tell Anglian Water their ‘patience no longer exists’

Tony Blacker who lives on Prince of Wales Drive in Ipswich has lost patience with Anglian Water and the 'Ipswich hum' Picture: DOMINIC BLACKER

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

A12 speed limit changes around Martlesham and Foxhall – here’s what the new speeds will be

The proposed changes to the A12 in Martlesham. The red lines will be 40mph zones while the blue will be 50mph. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS/ARCHANT

Police investigate ‘unexplained death’ in Ipswich house

The woman who died has been named locally as Julie Corbin Picture: ARCHANT

Woman found dead in Ipswich house named locally

Police officers are investigating an 'unexplained death' at a house in Waterford Road, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Woman and three children in hospital after major house fire

Firefighters are still putting out hotspots at the scene of a major house fire in Radcliffe Drive, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich hum - neighbours tell Anglian Water their ‘patience no longer exists’

Tony Blacker who lives on Prince of Wales Drive in Ipswich has lost patience with Anglian Water and the 'Ipswich hum' Picture: DOMINIC BLACKER

Latest from the Ipswich Star

‘Help, help help. I need help the house is on fire’ - the dramatic cry from mum trapped in burning house

Fire crews and police attend the scene of a house fire in Radcliffe Road, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Woman and three children in hospital after major house fire

Firefighters are still putting out hotspots at the scene of a major house fire in Radcliffe Drive, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Unexplained Ipswich death ‘not suspicious’, police confirm

Police officers are investigating an 'unexplained death' at a house in Waterford Road, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

D-Day: Dad was special. I never really appreciated that

Eddie Young: Kind, generous, honest, trusting, modest, friendly and never threw anything away! Picture: FAMILY COLLECTION

‘We got away with murder last year... now it’s time to deliver’ - Chambers on Town players’ debt to fans

Luke Chambers has his head in his hands following another defeat last season. Picture: PAGEPIX
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists