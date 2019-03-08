Unexplained Ipswich death 'not suspicious', police confirm

Police officers have confirmed that the unexplained death of a woman in Ipswich is not being treated as suspicious.

Police were called by the ambulance service shortly before 6.20pm on Monday, June 3 following reports that a woman in her 50s had been found inside a property in Waterford Road, Ipswich.

The woman has since been named locally as Julie Corbin but it is not yet known exactly how old she was or where she lived.

Her next of kin have been informed.

A police investigation is ongoing into her death and officers say her death still remains unexplained.

Suffolk Constabulary will prepare a file for the coroner in due course.