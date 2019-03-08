Community's shock over unexplained death in Ipswich

Police officers are investigating an 'unexplained death' at a house in Waterford Road, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Neighbours have spoken of their shock after a woman who had died was found at her home in Ipswich.

Police were called by the ambulance service shortly before 6.20pm on Monday, June 3 following reports that a woman in her 50s had been found inside a property in Waterford Road, Ipswich.

A bouquet of flowers was left against the fence of the property in one of Waterford Road's cul-de-sacs in memory of the woman, whose death is still being treated as "unexplained".

A police presence at the scene of the incident remains in place.

Canon Mathew George, of the Saint Mary Magdalen church in nearby Norwich Road, said: "I'm very sorry to hear the news and of course we will be praying for those in the area and those affected at out service on Sunday.

"We are here for anyone nearby to talk to, I have always considered this place peaceful so it is going to be shocking for the community.

"I hope that the police are able to answer any of the questions out there quickly so the community can move forward together."

Neighbours have expressed their shock at the news of the death in their quiet community.

One neighbour, who wanted to stay anonymous, said: "It's a terrible shame something like this has happened.

"I suppose there was a reason and they will get to the bottom of it eventually but this is a very quiet cul-de-sac.

"I've lived here 12 years and I've never known anything like this to happen here."

Another said: "When I got to my house I found that there were police cars already in the street about 4pm.

"They were there at least until I went to sleep"

A spokesman for Suffolk Constabulary said: "An investigation continues into the circumstances of what has happened.

"At this time the death is being treated as unexplained."

The woman's next of kin have been informed.

Officers are asking anyone who has any information in relation to this incident to contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting reference 37/31654/19.