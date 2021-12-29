Radio presenter Wayne Bavin is inviting people to join him for a walk on New Year's Day - Credit: Archant

BBC Radio Suffolk presenter Wayne Bavin and his dog Molly will be kicking off Suffolk Mind's New Year walking challenge - encouraging people to exercise and take care of their mental health this winter.

Mr Bavin will be setting off on a one-mile walk from Felixstowe Pier at 10.30am on New Year's Day and said he is looking forward to being more active and supporting his mental wellbeing in 2022.

Inviting people to join him for a New Year's walk on the prom he said: "Molly loves getting out for a walk no matter what the weather or where and we would love to see as many of you, with or without your dogs."

The 100 miles for Suffolk Mind challenge will start at 10.30am on New Year's Day at Felixstowe Pier - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

He added: "Join us for a mile long walk to start 2022 feeling good and perhaps to refresh yourself from the night before."

Recent research from Suffolk Mind shows that since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic and various lockdowns, on average more than half of people in Suffolk are not meeting their emotional needs.

This means increased stress levels and a greater risk of mental ill health. The report also showed that, on average, people in Suffolk have been exercising and moving less.

Suffolk Mind's CEO Jon Neal will also be joining the walk on Saturday, he said: "Like with many people, lockdown has led to my physical activity disappearing from my day-to-day life, not that it was particularly present before.

"So, I want to motivate myself to get up off my chair, away from my desk and out in my trainers."

Jon Neal, Chief Executive of Suffolk Mind will be joining the New Year's Day walk - Credit: Archant

Mr Neal added: "Movement and exercise is key to good mental wellbeing. Just 30 minutes of brisk walking three to four times a week – getting our heart rate above its resting level – is enough to trigger endorphin release which is equivalent in its effect to anti-depressant medication."

It is not too late to sign up for the 100 miles for Suffolk Mind challenge which will raise money for the charity and also help people taking part support their own mental health and wellbeing.

Sign up to walk 100 miles in 100 days by visiting the Suffolk Mind website - suffolkmind.org.uk.