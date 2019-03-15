Moment diver pulled knife from Ipswich river after murder of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens

The recovery of the knife believed to have been used to kill Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE contributed

This is the moment police divers retrieved a knife from the River Gipping, eight days after Tavis Spencer-Aitkens was stabbed to death in Packard Avenue on June 2 last year.

The weapon found in the River Gipping following the murder of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE The weapon found in the River Gipping following the murder of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

One of the 17-year-old’s killers, Adebayo Amusa, had denied hitting him with a bottle during the attack and then going in a DPD van to Yeoman Close, where a knife used in the attack was dropped into the River Gipping.

Forensic scientist Jamie Burke had told Ipswich Crown Court that no blood or DNA was found on the knife, believed to have been used in the killing.

Mr Burke said he was not surprised there were no traces left on the knife, which had a 19cm blade.

Prosecutor Oliver Glasgow QC had told the court the van was seen near the River Gipping, where witnesses in nearby flats reported seeing a “shiny object” thrown in to the water.

The DPD van driven to the murder scene Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE The DPD van driven to the murder scene Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

It looked like a dark-handled knife or machete and there was “a flash when the blade caught the sun”, the court heard.

Tavis was killed with such a knife, the jury heard during the trial, which this week culminated in four murder convictions.