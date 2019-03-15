Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 15°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Moment diver pulled knife from Ipswich river after murder of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens

15 March, 2019 - 19:00
The recovery of the knife believed to have been used to kill Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

The recovery of the knife believed to have been used to kill Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

contributed

This is the moment police divers retrieved a knife from the River Gipping, eight days after Tavis Spencer-Aitkens was stabbed to death in Packard Avenue on June 2 last year.

The weapon found in the River Gipping following the murder of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: SUFFOLK POLICEThe weapon found in the River Gipping following the murder of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

One of the 17-year-old’s killers, Adebayo Amusa, had denied hitting him with a bottle during the attack and then going in a DPD van to Yeoman Close, where a knife used in the attack was dropped into the River Gipping.

Forensic scientist Jamie Burke had told Ipswich Crown Court that no blood or DNA was found on the knife, believed to have been used in the killing.

Mr Burke said he was not surprised there were no traces left on the knife, which had a 19cm blade.

Prosecutor Oliver Glasgow QC had told the court the van was seen near the River Gipping, where witnesses in nearby flats reported seeing a “shiny object” thrown in to the water.

The DPD van driven to the murder scene Picture: SUFFOLK POLICEThe DPD van driven to the murder scene Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

It looked like a dark-handled knife or machete and there was “a flash when the blade caught the sun”, the court heard.

Tavis was killed with such a knife, the jury heard during the trial, which this week culminated in four murder convictions.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Orwell Bridge now closed in both directions due to ‘very strong winds’

The Orwell Bridge has closed in both directions due to strong winds from Storm Gareth. Pictures: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Boy, 17, stabbed in Ipswich alleyway

Five police cars were seen in Marlow Road, Ipswich, as foresnic officers searched the scene Picture: ARCHANT

Trio found guilty of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens murder

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens, aged 16

Ipswich residents reeling after boy, 17, stabbed and abandoned to call for own ambulance

Police were back at Marlow Road on Tuesday morning. Picture: PAUL GEATER

First pictures of pair convicted of murdering Tavis Spencer-Aitkens

Aristote Yenge (left), 23, of Spring Road, Ipswich, and Kyreis Davies, 17, of Turnstile Square, Colchester, were found guilty of murdering Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Orwell Bridge now closed in both directions due to ‘very strong winds’

The Orwell Bridge has closed in both directions due to strong winds from Storm Gareth. Pictures: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Boy, 17, stabbed in Ipswich alleyway

Five police cars were seen in Marlow Road, Ipswich, as foresnic officers searched the scene Picture: ARCHANT

Trio found guilty of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens murder

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens, aged 16

Ipswich residents reeling after boy, 17, stabbed and abandoned to call for own ambulance

Police were back at Marlow Road on Tuesday morning. Picture: PAUL GEATER

First pictures of pair convicted of murdering Tavis Spencer-Aitkens

Aristote Yenge (left), 23, of Spring Road, Ipswich, and Kyreis Davies, 17, of Turnstile Square, Colchester, were found guilty of murdering Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Latest from the Ipswich Star

The killers of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens: Who are they?

Five people found guilty for killing Tavis Spencer-Aitkens: Clockwise, from top left: Kyreis Davies, Callum Plaats (convicted of manslaughter), Isaac Calver, Adebayo Amusa, Aristote Yenge

Moment diver pulled knife from Ipswich river after murder of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens

The recovery of the knife believed to have been used to kill Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

‘Half the people who killed my son didn’t even know him’ – Mum of Tavis speaks of heartbreak

Mike Box, Tyler, Sharon and Tavis Picture: Supplied by family

WATCH: Killers Kyreis Davies and Isaac Calver in JBlock music videos

Aristote Yenge (left), 23, of Spring Road, Ipswich, and Kyreis Davies, 17, of Turnstile Square, Colchester, were found guilty of murdering Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Tavis’ mother: Too many lives have been lost because of knife crime

Sharon Box leaves Ipswich Crown Court with her family Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists