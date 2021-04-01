Video

Published: 3:58 PM April 1, 2021

The two weasels were videoed playing together near the River Orwell between Nacton and Levington. - Credit: Contributed

A mum-of-two from Ipswich said she has "never seen anything like it" after capturing an incredible video of two weasels rolling around and playing together near the River Orwell.

The Ipswich mum, who asked to remain anonymous, took the video while out on her morning run on Tuesday as she was desperate to show her two children.

She was running along the north bank of the River Orwell, between Nacton Shore and Levington, when she spotted what she first thought was a bird on the footpath ahead.

"From a distance I couldn't tell what it was," she said.

"I thought it was a bird rolling in the dust or a bunny rabbit, but when I got closer, I realised it was two animals playing and I couldn't believe it.

"I have never seen anything like it," she added.

In the video, which was shot at around 10am, the weasels can be seen playfully rolling around together in the dusty footpath.

The Ipswich woman sent the video to her animal-loving parents, who informed her they were weasels, which are the UK's smallest carnivore.

Suffolk Wildlife Trust has also confirmed that the animals in the video are weasels, as stoats have a clear black tip on their tail - weasels don’t.

They might look adorable, but weasels like to eat voles, mice and small birds.

They belong to a group of animals known as mustelids, which means they have a long body and short legs and are related to otters and stoats.

They live in lots of different habitats including woodland, grassland and moorland.

According to the Wildlife Trust, weasels can be identified by their russet-brown backs, and creamy white throats and bellies.

They are smaller than the similar stoat, have a shorter tail with no black tip, and have a running gait, with a straight back; stoats bound along, arching their backs as they go.