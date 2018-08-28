Snow

Snow

max temp: 5°C

min temp: 0°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Weather update: Snow and sleet still on for tonight

PUBLISHED: 17:52 22 January 2019 | UPDATED: 18:02 22 January 2019

Snow on a weed in the garden

Snow on a weed in the garden

(c) copyright newzulu.com

The white stuff could still fall on west Suffolk today and hit the east tomorrow morning.

Weather experts at the University of Suffolk have said that sleet and snow could still be a possibility on the fringes of west Suffolk and Cambridgeshire tonight.

Meteorologist Chris Fawkes even claimed on twitter that Suffolk, Essex and Kent could see a few CM or snow.

Things are likely to stay dry for the next few hours at least across East Anglia with temperatures at around 4C.

Slight showers with sleet and snow will then hit Cambridge and areas of west Suffolk during the late afternoon and early evening.

That band of showers will move towards the coast with the likelihood of snow on Wednesday morning.

Temperatures will sit at -2 to -3C in the west during the morning with clear skies overhead.

Whilst it will be slightly warmer on the coast, sitting at 2-3C, a weather front hovering over the east coming in from the North Sea will increase the chances of snow.

This follows a yellow weather warning issued to the eastern region by the Met Office earlier today.

The warning was issued with fears that there could be some snow showers in the region with ice forming today and overnight into tomorrow.

Stay with us for more weather updates.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man dies following fall at newly-revamped Cornhill

Flowers left on the Cornhill by the Ipswich market traders Picture: PAUL GEATER

Rush hour chaos as A14 closed between major junctions

Traffic is being diverted at Wherstead following the blockage on the A14 (stock image) Picture: SIMON PARKER

Namco Funscape to come down as Morrisons develops Ipswich site

The former NAMCO building is going to be demolished along with the Morrisons petrol station kiosk and the site will be used for a new petrol station and 25 new car parking spaces Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Investigation launched after pensioner seriously hurt on Ipswich Cornhill

A paramedic arrived on the Cornhill to aid the man Picture: ARCHANT

WATCH: The Ipswich man who has built the ultimate man cave hideaway in his garden

Most of the furniture inside the man cave has been built by Callum himself. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Most Read

Man dies following fall at newly-revamped Cornhill

Flowers left on the Cornhill by the Ipswich market traders Picture: PAUL GEATER

Rush hour chaos as A14 closed between major junctions

Traffic is being diverted at Wherstead following the blockage on the A14 (stock image) Picture: SIMON PARKER

Namco Funscape to come down as Morrisons develops Ipswich site

The former NAMCO building is going to be demolished along with the Morrisons petrol station kiosk and the site will be used for a new petrol station and 25 new car parking spaces Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Investigation launched after pensioner seriously hurt on Ipswich Cornhill

A paramedic arrived on the Cornhill to aid the man Picture: ARCHANT

WATCH: The Ipswich man who has built the ultimate man cave hideaway in his garden

Most of the furniture inside the man cave has been built by Callum himself. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Latest from the Ipswich Star

‘I am so sad he has gone in this way’ - family left in shock as man dies following Cornhill fall

Market traders have left a floral tribute to John Stow at the Cornhill Picture: PAUL GEATER

Sleet and snow showers could hit the region

Sleet and snow showers are expected in the region today Picture: JANICE POULSON

And winner is likely to be... the Oscar buzz surrounding closest-run race for years

Olivia Colman in a scene from the film

Patisserie Valerie collapses

Patisserie Valerie Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Ipswich gang rivalry was “a bit like a war”, defendant tells murder trial

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists