Weather update: Snow and sleet still on for tonight

Snow on a weed in the garden (c) copyright newzulu.com

The white stuff could still fall on west Suffolk today and hit the east tomorrow morning.

Weather experts at the University of Suffolk have said that sleet and snow could still be a possibility on the fringes of west Suffolk and Cambridgeshire tonight.

Meteorologist Chris Fawkes even claimed on twitter that Suffolk, Essex and Kent could see a few CM or snow.

Things are likely to stay dry for the next few hours at least across East Anglia with temperatures at around 4C.

Slight showers with sleet and snow will then hit Cambridge and areas of west Suffolk during the late afternoon and early evening.

That band of showers will move towards the coast with the likelihood of snow on Wednesday morning.

Temperatures will sit at -2 to -3C in the west during the morning with clear skies overhead.

Whilst it will be slightly warmer on the coast, sitting at 2-3C, a weather front hovering over the east coming in from the North Sea will increase the chances of snow.

This follows a yellow weather warning issued to the eastern region by the Met Office earlier today.

The warning was issued with fears that there could be some snow showers in the region with ice forming today and overnight into tomorrow.

Stay with us for more weather updates.