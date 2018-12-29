A pleasant weekend expected with mainly dry and mild weather

Southwold Harbour. It is expected to be another dry and mild weekend Picture: NICK BUTCHER ©archant2016

The last weekend of 2018 is set to be generally dry and mild with the chance of a few spots of rain, according to forecasters.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Today will be mainly cloudy and mild, with some light rain possible around midday, before some sunshine in the afternoon when the cloud breaks.

High temperatures will be around the 12C (53F) mark.

The early part of this evening will be clear with a possible slight ground frost in rural areas.

There could be some early morning rain tomorrow but that is expected to clear quickly, with some sunny intervals and light winds predicted.

It will again feel mild with highs of 12C.

Looking ahead to next week, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day are expected to be much of the same – mainly dry and mild – before it begins to turn colder in the latter part of the week.