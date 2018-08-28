Breezy but dry day in store across Suffolk and north Essex

A cloudy day is in store for much of the county Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

It’s set to be a breezy but dry day in our region with low cloud and mist about to start off the morning.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Temperatures will start off at around 8- 10C this morning going up slightly to 13-15C as the day goes on.

The cloud continues in most areas as the day continues but forecasters suggest that there could be the occasional sunny interval later on.

Light southerly winds will be in place throughout the day with breezes a little bight brisker near the coast.

Overnight tonight and into tomorrow the amount of cloud will increase with further mist and fog patches.

Conditions will, however, stay largely mild with temperatures dropping to just 9C.

It’s a similar case tomorrow with more cloud and less chance of any sunny spells during the day.

Friday will be largely mild with light winds and a maximum temperature of 12C.

The weekend looks to be brighter with forecasters predicting light cloud but stronger winds for Saturday and Sunday.