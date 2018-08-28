Heavy Rain

Heavy Rain

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

Blustery winds of 40mph forecasted for today

PUBLISHED: 07:40 28 November 2018 | UPDATED: 08:02 28 November 2018

Find out what weather is forecasted for Suffolk today Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

It has been a wet start for most people in Suffolk and north Essex this morning, however this is due to clear and be replaced by gusts of wind.

According to Norwich-based forecasters Weatherquest, the region can expect blustery winds during the afternoon commute.

Expert Chris Bell said: “Today is going to be on the chilly side with temperatures of 12C-13C throughout East Anglia.

“We are then likely to see some blustery wind gusts of 40mph during drive time, so from 4pm-7pm.”

This could have a knock on effect for many commuters in Ipswich who use the Orwell Bridge.

However, the bridge doesn’t usually shut unless wind speed reaches 50mph as a cross wind, or when they hit 60mph for east/west winds.

The wet start we have seen today is expected to clear by around 10am, resulting in most of Suffolk and north Essex being dry.

The afternoon is expected to be “pretty cloudy” with a chance of more rain into the evening.

Suffolk will experience rain and wind for the remainder of the working week, but Friday is predicted to be the driest day.

Not much changes across the weekend, forecasters added, with a wet Saturday expected and an unsettled Sunday.

Ipswich town centre “stabbed in back” as council’s development arm buys retail park at Martlesham, says Tory opposition

06:54 Paul Geater
Anglia Retail Park off Bury Road has had a new lease of life since B&Q departed. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Ipswich Council’s property company has spent £23.3m to buy another retail park competing with the town centre – this time outside the borough’s boundary.

Griff Rhys Jones on Suffolk’s Christmas lights - ‘expressions of individuality like you’ve never seen!’

4 minutes ago Jessica Hill
Griff Rhys Jones

As a guest on Radio 2’s drivetime show with Jo Whiley and Simon Mayo last night, Griff Rhys Jones described his experience of a Suffolk Christmas.

REVEALED: the top 100 companies in Suffolk

42 minutes ago Jessica Hill
Rob Thomson of Grant Thornton and Jonathan Agar of Birketts. Picture: Grant Thornton

Now in its 17th year, Suffolk Limited is one of the key events in the region’s business calender.

49 minutes ago Megan Aldous
Ipswich man admits making indecent images of children

59 minutes ago Jane Hunt
Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

An Ipswich man who was being investigated by police for downloading child porn told police officers he would “break the legs of anyone who watched that type of stuff”, a court has heard.

Mental health trust CQC: Mum ‘scared to have more children’ and student told she could ‘manage’

07:28 Emily Townsend
Ipswich teenager Beth Nunn has slammed Suffolk mental health services Picture: BETH NUNN

A young Ipswich mother under the care of Suffolk mental health services revealed she is scared to have more children after an 18-month battle with postnatal depression.

Woman fined £220 for dropping cigarette butt from car window in Ipswich

06:45 Tom Potter
Motorists can be fined for dropping cigarette butts on the street Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

A woman has been fined £220 for dropping a cigarette butt from the window her car in Ipswich.

Mental health trust put in special measures for third time as failings branded ‘deeply disturbing’

2 minutes ago Geraldine Scott
Lucy Webb-Rose speaks out about her experiences with local mental health services at Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust is judged inadequate by the CQC. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

The region’s mental health trust is today in special measures for the third time, after an inspection uncovered a litany of failings branded “deeply disturbing” by MPs.

Updated ‘This is the ONLY way forward for Suffolk’ – Watchdog’s warning over failing mental health trust

11 minutes ago Emily Townsend
Healthwatch Suffolk chief executive Andy Yacoub Picture: ARCHANT

The only way forward for mental health services in Suffolk is to adopt a radical strategy distanced from its failing NHS trust.

Gallery When the Grinning Rat was known as the Olive Leaf pub

05:30 Ross Halls
There has been a pub on the site of the Grinning Rat since the 1800s Picture: ARCHANT

Today the Grinning Rat is known for its live music and jukebox, but the pub has been part of the community for generations.

