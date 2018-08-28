Video

Blustery winds of 40mph forecasted for today

Find out what weather is forecasted for Suffolk today Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

It has been a wet start for most people in Suffolk and north Essex this morning, however this is due to clear and be replaced by gusts of wind.

According to Norwich-based forecasters Weatherquest, the region can expect blustery winds during the afternoon commute.

Expert Chris Bell said: “Today is going to be on the chilly side with temperatures of 12C-13C throughout East Anglia.

“We are then likely to see some blustery wind gusts of 40mph during drive time, so from 4pm-7pm.”

This could have a knock on effect for many commuters in Ipswich who use the Orwell Bridge.

However, the bridge doesn’t usually shut unless wind speed reaches 50mph as a cross wind, or when they hit 60mph for east/west winds.

The wet start we have seen today is expected to clear by around 10am, resulting in most of Suffolk and north Essex being dry.

The afternoon is expected to be “pretty cloudy” with a chance of more rain into the evening.

Suffolk will experience rain and wind for the remainder of the working week, but Friday is predicted to be the driest day.

Not much changes across the weekend, forecasters added, with a wet Saturday expected and an unsettled Sunday.