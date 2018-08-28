Snow is unlikely for Suffolk, but ‘freezing rain’ could lead to icy roads

Drivers are warned of possible treacherous road conditions this evening as “freezing rain” could turn roads icy.

The weather forecast today predicts a cold, cloudy, windy day, with rain in the late afternoon and throughout the evening.

Chris Bell, a forecaster with Weatherquest, said the chance of snow is unlikely for Suffolk, but we could see a “phenomenon” called freezing rain if temperatures are 0C as the rain arrives around 3pm through to 5/6pm.

This could lead to icy conditions on the roads, but Mr Bell said this is more of a risk for western parts of Suffolk than the east.

During the day expect a top temperature of 2C, but this is set to rise to 4/5C from midnight tonight.

Tomorrow is set to start off with sunshine and be dry during the day, with highs of 4-6C.

Mr Bell believes it will turn colder in the afternoon with showers in the evening.

Temperatures are not expected to be below freezing overnight on Sunday, but there could be ground frost in the morning.

