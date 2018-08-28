Heavy Showers

Snow is unlikely for Suffolk, but ‘freezing rain’ could lead to icy roads

PUBLISHED: 08:25 15 December 2018

Prepare for a cold, wet, windy day Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Prepare for a cold, wet, windy day Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Archant

Drivers are warned of possible treacherous road conditions this evening as “freezing rain” could turn roads icy.

The weather forecast today predicts a cold, cloudy, windy day, with rain in the late afternoon and throughout the evening.

Chris Bell, a forecaster with Weatherquest, said the chance of snow is unlikely for Suffolk, but we could see a “phenomenon” called freezing rain if temperatures are 0C as the rain arrives around 3pm through to 5/6pm.

This could lead to icy conditions on the roads, but Mr Bell said this is more of a risk for western parts of Suffolk than the east.

During the day expect a top temperature of 2C, but this is set to rise to 4/5C from midnight tonight.

Tomorrow is set to start off with sunshine and be dry during the day, with highs of 4-6C.

Mr Bell believes it will turn colder in the afternoon with showers in the evening.

Temperatures are not expected to be below freezing overnight on Sunday, but there could be ground frost in the morning.

06:44 GMT: Bury St Edmunds forecast for the next few hours: Fairly fine, snow showers later. Current Temp: 1.0 deg C

#Ipswich 28°c with broken clouds, you can expect rain starting later this evening with highs of 30°c

Ipswich’s foodbank needs more volunteers to help feed families at Christmas

07:22 Adam Howlett
The food bank is looking for more people to join its volunteers as need for the charity's work soars Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Ipswich foodbank’s army of volunteers have been hard at work, packing and wrapping thousands of Christmas food parcels for families in need - but founder Maureen Reynel says they need even more help as demand for the service soars.

Meet the vegan mum who hasn’t bought any new presents for her children this Christmas

07:00 Sophie Barnett
Leanne wuith her three children Jacob, Evelyn and Henry, Picture: LEANNE GREAVES

A vegan activist and mum of three is preparing for her first Christmas as a vegan and explains why she won’t give in to her meat-eating friends.

Two-fingered gesture to police camera costs driver £300

05:32 Adam Howlett
Ipswich Magistrates Court PIcture: ARCHANT

A man has been fined almost £300 for taking his hands off the wheel to make a two fingered gesture at a speed camera in Suffolk.

The death of Rajang the orangutan is in our most-read round up

05:00 Megan Aldous
Rajang the orangutan Picture: SCOTT DAVEY

A Melton mum who was crowned the World’s Strongest Woman and a look at 13 new restaurants and bars in Ipswich is on our don’t miss list. Make sure you catch up with our top stories.

Missing prisoner found in Ipswich

Yesterday, 21:06 Natalie Sadler
A missing prisoner has now been located Picture: ARCHANT

A prisoner from Hollesley Bay has been found after an appeal was launched to locate him.

Audience evacuated during Ipswich panto

Yesterday, 23:13 Natalie Sadler
The adult pantomime at the New Wolsey Theatre was delayed after a fire alarm went off Picture: PAUL GEATER

A fire alarm temporarily stopped the show going on at the New Wolsey Theatre.

Food review: Arlingtons Ipswich

Yesterday, 20:00 Charlotte Smith-Jarvis
Vodka cured salmon with gin and dill dressing on homemade English muffin Picture: Archant

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis tries out tapas sized dishes at the new Arlingtons in Ipswich.

White van with ‘no current keeper’ seized

Yesterday, 18:08 Andrew Papworth
The white van registered as having 'no current keeper' was seized in Felixstowe. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM

A white van registered as having “no current keeper” was stopped by police - and then seized as the driver had no insurance or licence.

‘Traffic chaos’ at Christmas Wonderland attraction

Yesterday, 18:09 Jessica Hill
St John's Nursery Christmas display

A garden centre that runs a popular Christmas Wonderland attraction has been criticised for making life a ‘nightmare’ for its neighbours in the run-up to Christmas.

