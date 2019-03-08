Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

Grey and drizzly day ahead but temperatures set to rise across Suffolk and Essex

PUBLISHED: 07:12 19 March 2019 | UPDATED: 07:12 19 March 2019

It's going to be a cloudy day across Suffolk and Essex Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

It's going to be a cloudy day across Suffolk and Essex Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

The day will start off as it means to go on with a great deal of cloud across our region.

Temperatures will start off at around 5C but will improve across the day to hit a maxiumum of 11 or 12C, a touch warmer than recent days.

As the day goes on there could be some scattered showers for a time with conditions staying cloudy until the evening.

It’s a similar case on Wednesday as the cloud continues for much of the day.

Temperatures will continue to rise to around 15 or 16C through Wednesday.

Tavis killer was still updating Instagram from his prison cell

Murderer Isaac Calver was updating his Instagram account from a jail cell while on trial for killing Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: INSTAGRAM

Six injured after bus crashes into house in Henley

The bus struck the house following a collision in Henley's Main Road Picture: NICOLA STANMORE

Fresh Instagram account opened in killer’s name hours after first blocked

Isaac Calver appeared to have returned to Instagram hours after his original account was removed Picture: INSTAGRAM

Lorry sheds load of ball bearings at the Copdock Interchange

A1214. Picture: GOOGLE

Man denies planning to sell £1,000 of drugs in Ipswich town centre

Dogs Head Street in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

