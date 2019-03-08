Grey and drizzly day ahead but temperatures set to rise across Suffolk and Essex
PUBLISHED: 07:12 19 March 2019 | UPDATED: 07:12 19 March 2019
The day will start off as it means to go on with a great deal of cloud across our region.
Temperatures will start off at around 5C but will improve across the day to hit a maxiumum of 11 or 12C, a touch warmer than recent days.
As the day goes on there could be some scattered showers for a time with conditions staying cloudy until the evening.
It’s a similar case on Wednesday as the cloud continues for much of the day.
Temperatures will continue to rise to around 15 or 16C through Wednesday.