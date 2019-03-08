E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Wet and cold weekend on the way

PUBLISHED: 07:23 05 October 2019 | UPDATED: 07:23 05 October 2019

It looks set to be a wet weekend for Suffolk Picture: PHIL MORELY

It's set to be a weekend of two halves this weekend with a dry start on Saturday set to be replaced by heavy rain later on.

Saturday will be a cloudy but dry start for much of the region with the cloud set to remain for most of the day.

Temperatures will reach between 15 and 18C.

A yellow weather warning is in place from midnight on Sunday until 6pm with heavy rain and some flooding expected in places.

The warning stretches the length of the length of the east coast of England.

The Met Office have warned of some transport disruption with spray on the roads and the possibility that bus and train services could also be affected.

Admist all the rain temperatures aren't expected to reach any higher than 12 or 13C.

Most Read

Unidentified man found dead in Ipswich business

A man's body has been found in Back Hamlet, Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Seaman dies in Port of Ipswich accident

The air ambulance and other emergency service vehicles at the docks in Port of Ipswich during the incident Picture: SUBMITTED

‘The school was her life’ - tributes pour in for teaching assistant Lolly

Lolly Hill's family have paid an emotional tribute to the teaching assistant who has worked at Whitton Primary school for more than 20 years Picture: CONTRIBUTED BY LOLLY HILL'S FAMILY

‘It’s heartbreaking’ – Neighbours shocked after two people die in house fire

Emergency services attend the scene of a fatal house fire in Capel St Mary where two people have died Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Firefighters battling bungalow blaze as flames spread to five properties

Firefighters are tackling a blaze on a Felixstowe street after five bungalows caught alight. Photo: Google

