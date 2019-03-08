Wet and cold weekend on the way

It looks set to be a wet weekend for Suffolk Picture: PHIL MORELY Archant

It's set to be a weekend of two halves this weekend with a dry start on Saturday set to be replaced by heavy rain later on.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Saturday will be a cloudy but dry start for much of the region with the cloud set to remain for most of the day.

Temperatures will reach between 15 and 18C.

You may also want to watch:

A yellow weather warning is in place from midnight on Sunday until 6pm with heavy rain and some flooding expected in places.

The warning stretches the length of the length of the east coast of England.

The Met Office have warned of some transport disruption with spray on the roads and the possibility that bus and train services could also be affected.

Admist all the rain temperatures aren't expected to reach any higher than 12 or 13C.