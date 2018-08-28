Dry and windy this morning with showers this afternoon

Windy and dry this morning but showers predicted for later today. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR Archant

Get your umbrellas and wet weather clothes out this afternoon and watch out for some gusty winds this morning.

E Anglia Today: A blustery day with sunny spells and mostp laces dry this morning, becoming cloudy with showery rain in the afternoon. Fresh to strong westerly winds with gusts of 40-50mph at times, with the strongest gusts closest to the coast as shown in the image. Max 9-11C. pic.twitter.com/1HfHfVqTkJ — Weatherquest (@weatherquest_uk) December 8, 2018

For although the early part of the day is set to be dry there’s rain showers, some of which could be heavy, forecast for this afternoon across Suffolk and Essex.

The wind speeds are between 40 and 50mph with the highest closest to the coast, said Adam Dury, from the Norwich-based Weatherquest centre.

He said: “It’s looking dry throughout this morning with no early showers but that could change in the afternoon as cloud sweeps in from the west and there will be a loss of any sunshine.

“There will be showers in some areas this afternoon and gusts will be between 40 and 45mph quite widely across the region with temperatures ranging between 9C and 10C.”

He said that the showers will be accompanied by “quite a lot of cloud” in the latter part of the day and tonight and tomorrow morning there could be sunny intervals with a fresh breeze.