Weather to warm up through the week following chilly spell

Warmer weather is on its way Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

The weather is looking warmer this week with temperatures set to touch the 20C mark on Friday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Despite yesterday morning’s freak snow and hail showers, the weather will brighten up over the week coming, with the chances of showers reducing and temperatures slowly rising each day.

Adam Dury, forecaster at Weatherquest, said: “Sunday will be similar story to Saturday with a few isolated spots of rain. “There will be one or two places seeing showers, turning dry towards the afternoon.

“We will see temperatures of around 8-9C (46-48F) at its highest.

“Overnight on Sunday there will be slightly less cold air coming from the southeast.

“This will see temperatures of around freezing maybe a little over.

“Monday is a dry day with a little bit of cloud around first thing. “Temperatures are set to be a little higher, around 11-12C (52-54F)

“It is generally looking to stay dry.

There’s a similar chance of rain on Tuesday afternoon in the west with temperatures of around 13-14C (55-57F).

“Then on Wednesday, a small chance of a shower with temperatures of 15-16C (59-61F).

Then dry again on for Thursday and Friday with temperatures a little warmer - touching 15-16C (59-61F) maybe up to 18-19C (64-66F) possibly 20C (68F)on Friday.”