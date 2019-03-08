Partly Cloudy

Temperatures set to soar across Suffolk this weekend

PUBLISHED: 11:06 28 June 2019 | UPDATED: 11:28 28 June 2019

Freddie and Evelyn enjoy the pool at Bourne Park Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Freddie and Evelyn enjoy the pool at Bourne Park Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

Temperatures could top 30C this weekend as summer truly arrives in Suffolk.

It's a cloudy start to Friday but forecasters are predicting a warm weekend across the region with Saturday set to see the best of the weather.

Conditions should brighten as the day goes on, on Friday with sunny spells arriving at lunchtime along with temperatures of 19C.

However, it is Saturday where things look set to hot up.

"It is still looking like it should stay dry right the way through the weekend," said Weatherquest forecaster Fred Best.

Mr Best said there was a small chance of a light shower on Sunday evening but that most areas would stay dry.

In terms of temperatures he said that the further west you are in the region the higher the mercury is likely to rise.

Inland we could see temperatures of 31, 32 or 33C, meaning that Saturday could be one of the hottest days so far this year.

In coastal areas this temperature is likely to drop, however, to around 23 or 24C.

Sunday will see temperatures drop to between 20 - 23C.

Looking ahead to next week temperatures will cool off a little bit more but will still be reasonably warm.

On Monday temperatures are expected to reach 21 or 22C and will remain in the high teens or low 20s for the rest of the week.

