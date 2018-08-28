Sunshine and Showers

Cold spell to continue with freezing temperatures overnight

PUBLISHED: 11:57 21 November 2018 | UPDATED: 11:58 21 November 2018

Frosty mornring walk in Shrubland park. Picture: BARRY PULLEN

Frosty mornring walk in Shrubland park. Picture: BARRY PULLEN

(c) copyright citizenside.com

Wintry weather is set to continue in Suffolk as sub-zero temperatures are set to leave freezing conditions for residents overnight.

The rainy weather seen earlier on in the week will stay away with sunny spells expected to brighten up the day.

Adam Dury, forecaster for Weatherquest, said: “It is looking like it will be a dry day for most of Suffolk.

“There will be some localised showers around the south of the county around Ipswich but they are expected to be short and sharp.

“Overnight temperatures could drop to as low as -2C in some areas with a heavy frost, but temperatures should warm back up slightly but the early morning.

“The wind has dropped a little bit so it feels like temperatures will be more little less bitter and little more like the actual air temperature.”

Man arrested on suspicion of immigration offence

50 minutes ago Will Jefford
Martlesham Police arrested a man at around midnight. Picture: MARTLESHAM POLICE

Police have arrested a man on suspicion of an immigration offence in Ipswich.

Date set for final consultation on new Sizewell nuclear plant

09:07 Jessica Hill
Sizewell C Stage One exhibition. Picture: EDF

EDF Energy has announced the launch date for the third stage of the public consultation for a new nuclear power station on the Suffolk coast, Sizewell C.

Video Ipswich mum’s brutal death has haunted family and detectives for last 25 years

05:30 Tom Potter
Karen's mother Geraldine and sister Angie speaking on the 25th anniversary of her death Picture: RACHEL EDGE

The family of a brutally murdered Ipswich woman have made an impassioned plea for help in finally bringing her killer to justice, 25 years on.

Suffolk airbase will be the first permanent international site for US Air Force F-35s in Europe

09:03 Jessica Hill
The deal was celebrated at a ceremony at the air base. Picture: DIO

The Ministry of Defence (MOD) has awarded a £160m contract to Kier VolkerFitzpatrick to get RAF Lakenheath ready for two squadrons of US F-35s.

Everything you need to know about the Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre

08:52 Mariam Ghaemi
Christmas lights in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: GREGG BROWN

The Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre is hailed as one of the best in Europe and is right on our doorstep in Suffolk.

‘Searing unadulterated shame’ of police worker who falsified expenses

08:33 Tom Potter
Clark worked at Halesworth police station Picture: SIMON PARKER

A police employee has been ordered to repay almost £1,700 in fraudulent expenses claims.

Is Aldi heading back to Stowmarket?

Yesterday, 19:18 Suzanne Day
There could soon be another new Aldi in Suffolk - Aldi in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

There is good news for bargain hunters in Stowmarket as a discount store bids to make a return to the town.

Christmas Day Dip sponsor to take plunge – and help boost fundraising

Yesterday, 18:55 Richard Cornwell
More than 400 people are expected to take part in this year's Felixstowe Christmas Day Dip in aid of St Elizabeth Hospice Picture: GREGG BROWN

David Button will lead by example as he joins more than 400 fundraisers to brave the wintry weather on Christmas morning and run into the sea at Felixstowe.

Suffolk company develops unique technology to defend our devices against cyber-attacks

Yesterday, 17:53 Jessica Hill
Professor Klaus McDonald-Maier of Metrarc

A ground-breaking tech company that recently relocated from Cambridge to Suffolk has been working with University of Essex researchers on technology designed to make our online data safer.

