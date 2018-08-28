Cold spell to continue with freezing temperatures overnight

Frosty mornring walk in Shrubland park. Picture: BARRY PULLEN (c) copyright citizenside.com

Wintry weather is set to continue in Suffolk as sub-zero temperatures are set to leave freezing conditions for residents overnight.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The rainy weather seen earlier on in the week will stay away with sunny spells expected to brighten up the day.

Adam Dury, forecaster for Weatherquest, said: “It is looking like it will be a dry day for most of Suffolk.

“There will be some localised showers around the south of the county around Ipswich but they are expected to be short and sharp.

“Overnight temperatures could drop to as low as -2C in some areas with a heavy frost, but temperatures should warm back up slightly but the early morning.

“The wind has dropped a little bit so it feels like temperatures will be more little less bitter and little more like the actual air temperature.”