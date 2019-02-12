Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 15°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Rocket Science Marketing
Video

Unbroken sunshine and highs of 18C – Will we smash another weather record today?

PUBLISHED: 08:11 26 February 2019 | UPDATED: 08:29 26 February 2019

People enjoy the sunshine in Christchurch Park, Ipswich. Picture: GRGG BROWN

People enjoy the sunshine in Christchurch Park, Ipswich. Picture: GRGG BROWN

An early mist has lifted – Suffolk and Essex are on course for another seasonal scorcher as warmer temperatures continue in a spell of great weather.

It's nothing but clear skies over Ipswich this morning - with hot weather due for the next two days in Suffolk Picture: ARCHANTIt's nothing but clear skies over Ipswich this morning - with hot weather due for the next two days in Suffolk Picture: ARCHANT

On Monday we saw record temperatures – East Anglia’s highest hottest February day since 1990 in Hertfordshire when High Beach reached 19.1C, with the highest-ever February temperature in Wales – and Weatherquest experts think we might see even more records tumble today.

What a difference a year makes – see Suffolk during The Beast From The East and now

Now that the early mist has evaporated across the region, we can look forward to even more warm weather as winter appears to thaw.

Forecaster Phil Garner said: “It’s going to be another fine day, with almost unbroken sunshine.

“We can expect cooler temperatures, around 11C on the coast around Felixstowe and Aldeburgh, moving up to higher temperatures in the west of Suffolk.”

Newmarket could be the hottest part of the county today, with a forecast of 18C.

Only light southeasterly winds may create a chill, forecasters believe, with overnight lows around 5C and more clear skies until the rain returns on Thursday night.

Approaching the weekend, there may be scattered showers of rain across Suffolk and Essex, before a double band of rain sweeps the region at the start of the weekend.

Having a day playing in the sunshine? Send us your photos and feature in out gallery!

Most Read

New schools planned for Suffolk - but where will they be?

Copleston High School will have a new classroom block, allowing it to create another 200 student places. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

WATCH: Take a trip through Ipswich in the 1960s

Lady Lane viewed from Westgate Street in April 1966. The lane saw many of its buildings demolished during the 60s redevelopment. The building on the left was the Feathers public house which closed in 1966. Picture: ALAN VALENTINE

Woodbridge singer stolen by Jennifer Hudson on The Voice UK

Connie Lamb on stage with Mollie Hocking on The Voice UK Picture: ITV

Why the May Day bank holiday could be changed

May Bank Holiday in 2020 could be changed. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Construction work begins on Tooks Bakery housing development

Work begins at the former Took's Bakery site in Ipswich where 60 new homes and a GP 'super-surgery' are being built. PIcture: IPSWICH BOROUGH COUNCIL

Most Read

New schools planned for Suffolk - but where will they be?

Copleston High School will have a new classroom block, allowing it to create another 200 student places. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

WATCH: Take a trip through Ipswich in the 1960s

Lady Lane viewed from Westgate Street in April 1966. The lane saw many of its buildings demolished during the 60s redevelopment. The building on the left was the Feathers public house which closed in 1966. Picture: ALAN VALENTINE

Woodbridge singer stolen by Jennifer Hudson on The Voice UK

Connie Lamb on stage with Mollie Hocking on The Voice UK Picture: ITV

Why the May Day bank holiday could be changed

May Bank Holiday in 2020 could be changed. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Construction work begins on Tooks Bakery housing development

Work begins at the former Took's Bakery site in Ipswich where 60 new homes and a GP 'super-surgery' are being built. PIcture: IPSWICH BOROUGH COUNCIL

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Grassroots photograph of the year competition now open

Lockdales Managing Director Dan Daley, Woodbridge Town players Callum Sinclair and Carlos Edwards, who both work for Lockdales, either side of Woodbridge Under-13 player Bo Machan, whose mum works for Lockdales

Unbroken sunshine and highs of 18C – Will we smash another weather record today?

People enjoy the sunshine in Christchurch Park, Ipswich. Picture: GRGG BROWN

The Beast from the East: What a difference a year makes

February has been abnormally sunny compared to recent years and last year's Beast from the East. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Evidence against teenager “circumstantial, tenuous and weak”, murder trial hears

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Pictire: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

‘There has got to be a generational change’ – New data reveals fifth of Suffolk schools have no male teachers

One in five Suffolk schools employ no male teachers whatsoever Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists