Unbroken sunshine and highs of 18C – Will we smash another weather record today?

People enjoy the sunshine in Christchurch Park, Ipswich. Picture: GRGG BROWN

An early mist has lifted – Suffolk and Essex are on course for another seasonal scorcher as warmer temperatures continue in a spell of great weather.

It's nothing but clear skies over Ipswich this morning - with hot weather due for the next two days in Suffolk Picture: ARCHANT It's nothing but clear skies over Ipswich this morning - with hot weather due for the next two days in Suffolk Picture: ARCHANT

On Monday we saw record temperatures – East Anglia’s highest hottest February day since 1990 in Hertfordshire when High Beach reached 19.1C, with the highest-ever February temperature in Wales – and Weatherquest experts think we might see even more records tumble today.

Now that the early mist has evaporated across the region, we can look forward to even more warm weather as winter appears to thaw.

Forecaster Phil Garner said: “It’s going to be another fine day, with almost unbroken sunshine.

“We can expect cooler temperatures, around 11C on the coast around Felixstowe and Aldeburgh, moving up to higher temperatures in the west of Suffolk.”

Newmarket could be the hottest part of the county today, with a forecast of 18C.

Only light southeasterly winds may create a chill, forecasters believe, with overnight lows around 5C and more clear skies until the rain returns on Thursday night.

Approaching the weekend, there may be scattered showers of rain across Suffolk and Essex, before a double band of rain sweeps the region at the start of the weekend.

