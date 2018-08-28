Strong winds, frost and sunshine could be on the way, says weather expert

Clouds are expected on Monday with sunnier spells on Tuesday. Picture: CITIZENSIDE (c) copyright citizenside.com

35mph winds, frost and rain are all forecasted in Suffolk over the next few days, along with some sunny spells.

After a clear start to the day clouds are predicted to appear later this afternoon across the county.

According to Adam Dury, a weather forecaster for Weatherquest, Monday afternoon will be particularly windy continuing into the evening with winds of 14mph and gusts of 30 to 35mph.

Parts of Suffolk will also see rain splatters in the evening, while clouds will clear tonight, meaning temperatures could drop to 5C or 6C.

Adam Dury said: “Monday evening will continue to be quite breezy with stronger winds coming in from the north west. Tuesday morning will be dry throughout, with a few sunny spells predicted across the region during the day.”

Heading into the afternoon clouds are expected along with strong winds, but we will still be seeing a lot more sunshine across the county.

Adam Dury added: “Showers are forecasted on Tuesday night and places in far west Suffolk could have frost.”

