Blustery end to the weekend as wind speeds increase

PUBLISHED: 07:35 08 December 2019 | UPDATED: 07:35 08 December 2019

It's another windy day in Suffolk Picture: SIMON PARKER

Archant

It's set to be a blustery end to the weekend as forecasters predict strong gusts across the region.

Sunday morning will start off cloudy but mild with temperatures of around 10 or 11C.

As the morning goes on the cloud will start to break up, leading to sunnier spells.

Temperatures will start to drop off towards the end of the day, ending at about 6C.

The wind will continue through the night and into Monday morning.

The Environment Agency remain concerned about possible coastal flooding, caused by the strong winds, on Sunday night and into Monday in its longer term forecast, though no formal flood alert or warning has yet been issued.

On Saturday, Highways England said that it was closely monitoring the wind speeds on the Orwell Bridge ahead of any possible closure, should the winds get high enough.

READ MORE: Storm threatens to close Orwell Bridge.

Monday morning will start off cloudy once again with clear spells only expected towards the early evening.

Temperatures will dip a little with forecasters predicting a high of just 7C.

