Christmas shoppers set to see sunny start to weekend

PUBLISHED: 09:30 22 December 2018

It's expected to be a busy shopping weekend Picture: PAUL GEATER

Suffolk is set to see a sunny start to the weekend as Christmas shoppers descend on their local towns for one last chance to buy festive gifts on one of the busiest shopping days of the year.

Despite this bright start to the weekend, a band of rain will hit the county on Sunday with some heavy showers expected throughout the afternoon.

Fred Best, forecaster for Weatherquest, said: “Saturday looks to be mostly dry with some sunny spells during the morning. Some isolated showers cannot be ruled out however.

“It will become increasingly cloudy as the day goes on and by tomorrow there could be some rain, which could be fairly heavy and linger for much of the day.

“The wind won’t be as bad as yesterday, with some blustery wind by the coast, but by the end of the day it will become much calmer.

“It looks to be dry overnight but that rain will stick around on Sunday until the early parts of Monday morning.

“Temperatures are looking around 10C today and slightly cooler tomorrow.”

