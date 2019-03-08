Partly Cloudy

Where is the hottest place in Suffolk today?

PUBLISHED: 10:05 25 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:08 25 July 2019

Yesterday the hottest temperature was recorded in Suffolk - but how hot will it get today? Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Yesterday the hottest temperature was recorded in Suffolk - but how hot will it get today? Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Yesterday the hottest temperature in the whole country was recorded in Suffolk and today it is expected to be even hotter.

Today we want you to let us know what the thermometer is reading where you are.

Make sure you tag #SuffolkHeatwave in your sunny pictures and we will try and find out where the hottest place in Suffolk is as the temperature hots up.

The county's hottest day on record was 37.3C in Cavendish on August 10, 2003 and there is a strong chance the record could be broken today.

Yesterday's hottest temperature of 33.7C was also recorded in Cavendish.

