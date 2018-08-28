Video

Wet weather predicted for Christmas weekend

Get those umbrellas out: Showers expected to continue for the next few days Picture: SIMON PARKER Archant

Today’s weather in East Anglia has begun with showers and the wet weather is expected to continue up until the night before Christmas.

There are persistent light showers around this morning across Suffolk but the usual brisk cold of winter seems to have gone as the region is experiencing relatively balmy temperatures of 9-10C.

However, forecasters believe the rain will soon clear with areas in the north of the region already looking drier.

Temperatures will rise to the 10-11C mark as the dry weather begins to dominate.

Despite the mild weather we will see some westerly winds coming at higher speeds, with gusts of 35-40mph.

Showers will return tonight and into Saturday morning, but the rain will clear heading into the afternoon.

Sunday is expected to be a mixed bag with the odd shower, dry weather and spots of sunshine at times.

Drizzle is expected to return on Christmas Eve, with bands of rain coming in from the west.

