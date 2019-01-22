Sleet and snow showers could hit the region

Sleet and snow showers are expected in the region today Picture: JANICE POULSON (c) copyright newzulu.com

A yellow weather warning for ice has been issued today and there is a chance of some snow showers in the region.

Sleet could be on its way Picture: TUDOR MORGAN-OWEN Sleet could be on its way Picture: TUDOR MORGAN-OWEN

The Met Office issued the warning until midday with ice patches forming on some surfaces across the east of England overnight and into the morning.

People have been urged to take care on roads, pavements and cycle paths in the conditions.

As the earlier rain clears, there could be some sunshine in Suffolk and north Essex today, before a scattering of rain, sleet and snow showers during the afternoon.

It will be a cold day, with highs of 5C (41F)

Those showers are expected to slowly clear east after dark, though persisting to the west during the evening. Some clear spells will gradually develop during the night, leading to a widespread frost.

Tomorrow could see some further wintry showers in Suffolk and Norfolk, with high temperatures of 4C (39F).