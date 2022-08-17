Thunderstorms warning upgraded in Suffolk ahead of rain

An amber weather warning for thunderstorms has been issued in Suffolk - Credit: peter cutts

An amber weather warning has been issued as thunderstorms are expected in parts of Suffolk.

The Met Office has upgraded the previous yellow weather warning to amber in parts of Suffolk for between 11am and 10pm on Wednesday.

The warning covers areas like Ipswich, Felixstowe, Clare, Lavenham, Hadleigh and most of Essex.

The amber weather warning which is in place for parts of Suffolk - Credit: Met Office

A yellow weather warning remains in place for the rest of East Anglia.

Although the rain may be a welcome sight for many after the recent heat, it could cause more disruption in Suffolk.

The Met Office said: "Flooding of homes and businesses is likely and could happen quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

"Fast flowing or deep floodwater is likely, causing danger to life.

"Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, delays and some cancellations to train and bus services are likely.

"Spray and sudden flooding probably leading to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

"Some communities likely to become cut off if roads flood.

"Power cuts likely to occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost."