What will the weather be like for al fresco dining this week?

Published: 10:26 AM April 20, 2021

The sun is set to shine making al fresco dining more enjoyable this week - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The sun is set to shine in Suffolk for the remainder of the week, to the delight of landlords, coffee shop owners and restaurateurs.

In Ipswich, it will be sunny and cloudy today with temperatures hitting 15C according to the Met Office.

Temperatures will then drop to 5C in the evening, while Wednesday will be cloudier and cool with a maximum temperature of 11C and lows of 2C.

We will see similar temperatures through to the weekend, with some sun breaking through the clouds.

E Anglia today: Early mist and fog will clear, although perhaps staying misty along the coast. Feeling warm in the sunshine inland with highs of 16-18C. Cloud will build with the chance of a few isolated showers, perhaps heavy. Winds light and variable, NE'ly around the coast. pic.twitter.com/jZ3FHD8lFY — Weatherquest (@weatherquest_uk) April 20, 2021

It will be colder in Bury St Edmunds, which starts off with highs of 15C today but that will drop to 11C by tomorrow, and the evenings will be much cooler.

Temperatures will pick up a little bit on Thursday with highs of 12C, which will drop to -1C late in the evening.

The weekend is looking similar, with cloudy but sunny weather, and highs of around 13C.