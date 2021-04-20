What will the weather be like for al fresco dining this week?
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
The sun is set to shine in Suffolk for the remainder of the week, to the delight of landlords, coffee shop owners and restaurateurs.
In Ipswich, it will be sunny and cloudy today with temperatures hitting 15C according to the Met Office.
Temperatures will then drop to 5C in the evening, while Wednesday will be cloudier and cool with a maximum temperature of 11C and lows of 2C.
We will see similar temperatures through to the weekend, with some sun breaking through the clouds.
It will be colder in Bury St Edmunds, which starts off with highs of 15C today but that will drop to 11C by tomorrow, and the evenings will be much cooler.
You may also want to watch:
Temperatures will pick up a little bit on Thursday with highs of 12C, which will drop to -1C late in the evening.
The weekend is looking similar, with cloudy but sunny weather, and highs of around 13C.
Most Read
- 1 Man in hospital with head injury after late night assault
- 2 Large scratches left on cars all parked on same road overnight
- 3 Man who 'bombarded' schoolgirl with sexually explicit messages spared jail
- 4 Photos of suspected stolen dogs released in bid to find owners
- 5 Man to stay in hospital overnight after incident in Ipswich
- 6 Milkman left with split lip after being punched in the face
- 7 'Very caring' electrician died of asbestos-related cancer
- 8 Two men arrested on suspicion of drug offences in Ipswich
- 9 New jobs as Travis Perkins opens site near Ipswich
- 10 Isaacs call police after quayside drinkers cause chaos outside bar