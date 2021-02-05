Published: 10:09 AM February 5, 2021

Suffolk should brace itself for a second "Beast from the East" as 30cm of snowfall is forecast to fall over three days,.

A yellow weather warning is in place for snow across Suffolk this weekend, with light flurries late on Saturday night, turning into heavy showers by Sunday morning.

Dan Holley, forecaster for East Anglia-based Weatherquest, said eastern parts of Suffolk and Essex will see the heavier accumulations of snow due to high north easterly winds.

Up to 10cm could fall on Sunday afternoon alone – potentially leading up to 30cm laying on Suffolk soil by Tuesday morning as the cold snap continues.

Speaking to BBC Radio Suffolk, Mr Holley said: "The easterly winds will really pick up through the day tomorrow, and then outbreaks of rain on Saturday evening will turn to sleet and snow – probably towards the late evening.

"It will then really be snowing into the early hours of the morning. It is going to snow pretty much all day Sunday, turning lighter and patchier at times, but I think that will probably continue into a good chunk of Monday as well.

"We're looking at many, many hours of continuous snowfall coming in from the North Sea, and with that, strong north-easterly winds.

"On Sunday, by the end of the afternoon, I think in some parts of the county – particularly in the east – could see up to 10cm to 15cm of snow.

"By Monday, as it is continuing to add up, we could well see 20cm, maybe even 25cm of now. By Tuesday I'm not ruling out the possibility somewhere could get close to 30cm in the eastern half of Suffolk in particular."

Mr Holley added the conditions will be alike to 2018's "Beast from the East".

He said: "From a technical perspective, the air mass itself isn't quite as cold as what we saw in 2018, but for the public it will be very similar."

Andrew Reid, Suffolk County Council's cabinet member for highways, transport and rural affairs, added: "The gritting sheds are full, our fleet of 41 gritters and ploughs ready, and winter operatives posed to tackle whatever the weather brings.

"Please can I ask you, the residents of Suffolk, to do your bit to support our efforts – by parking considerately driving carefully and only travelling when essential."



