Video
Bus services diverted due to fallen tree near Ipswich
- Credit: Suffolk Highways
Bus services have been diverted due to a fallen tree in Westerfield, near Ipswich.
Ipswich Buses confirmed on Twitter its 118 and 119 services have been affected after the tree fell near the level crossing in the B1077 Westerfield Road.
Suffolk Highways said in a tweet teams are currently on-site working to clear the tree and open the road.
The tree in Westerfield Road is one of many that fell in Suffolk overnight as wind speeds of up to 55mph hit the county.
An amber weather warning, which indicates there may be danger to life, is in place for high wind from 3am tomorrow.
The Orwell Bridge is likely to close on Friday due to the conditions, National Highways has revealed.
For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.
Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk.