Bus services diverted due to fallen tree near Ipswich

A large tree which fell in Westerfield Road, near Ipswich, is being cleared by Suffolk Highways - Credit: Suffolk Highways

Bus services have been diverted due to a fallen tree in Westerfield, near Ipswich.

Ipswich Buses confirmed on Twitter its 118 and 119 services have been affected after the tree fell near the level crossing in the B1077 Westerfield Road.

Due to fallen trees near to Westerfield Level Crossing, 🚌 will be leaving Ipswich via Westerfield Road,Park Road,Henley Road, to Fiveways then follows the diversion route for the Ipswich Road,Witnesham closure. — Ipswich Buses (@ipswichbuses) February 17, 2022

Suffolk Highways said in a tweet teams are currently on-site working to clear the tree and open the road.

A large tree has fallen along Westerfield Road, #Ipswich, our teams are on site working to clear the tree and open the road. #Suffolk #StormDudley @SuffolkPolice pic.twitter.com/Qv9UwAqmBt — Suffolk Highways (@Suff_highways) February 17, 2022

The tree in Westerfield Road is one of many that fell in Suffolk overnight as wind speeds of up to 55mph hit the county.

An amber weather warning, which indicates there may be danger to life, is in place for high wind from 3am tomorrow.

The Orwell Bridge is likely to close on Friday due to the conditions, National Highways has revealed.

