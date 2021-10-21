News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Weather

Flooding expected near Ipswich Waterfront

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 11:59 AM October 21, 2021   
The Ipswich flood barrier in action. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich water barrier has not yet been required despite the flood warning - Credit: Archant

Flooding is expected in the Cliff Quay industrial area near Ipswich Waterfront due to high water levels in the River Orwell.

The Environment Agency has issued a flood warning for between 11am and 3pm today, with water levels expected to be highest at around 1pm.

The warning suggests low-lying footpaths and roads are likely to be flooded during this time.

Another warning has already been issued for the River Deben in Woodbridge, Felixstowe Ferry and Southwold.

A flood alert was in place for the length of the Suffolk coast this morning.

An Environment Agnecy spokesman said water levels are still not high enough to require the barrier to be closed, but he added, a successful test closure was conducted yesterday.

