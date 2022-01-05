News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Weather

Flood warning in place near Ipswich Waterfront due to high tides

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 10:23 AM January 5, 2022
The Ipswich tidal barrier protects homes from flooding when water levels are high

The Ipswich tidal barrier protects homes from flooding when water levels are high - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Flooding is expected near the Cliff Quay area of Ipswich as higher than average tides are expected in the River Orwell.

The Environment Agency's warning is in effect from 11.30am to 3.30pm today, with tides forecast to peak around 1.30pm.

Low-lying footpaths and roads are likely to be flooded during this time, the Environment Agency said.

Another flood warning is already in place in Felixstowe, while several lesser flood alerts were issued for the length of the Suffolk coast earlier this morning.

The Environment Agency has not yet confirmed whether the Ipswich tidal barrier, which protects homes and businesses from flooding, will be utilised this morning.

Suffolk Weather
Suffolk Live News
Ipswich News

