Glass at Ipswich bus station shatters in searing heat

The glass at an Ipswich town centre bus station has shattered due to the heat.

According to Ipswich Buses, the incident happened this morning at stand BB of the Tower Ramparts bus station, outside Sailmakers shopping centre.

In a tweet, the travel company said the glass shattered due to the conditions and urged commuters to take care when waiting for the bus.

Please be aware the glass in stand BB has shattered due to the heat, please take care when waiting for your bus. The council have been informed. — Ipswich Buses (@ipswichbuses) June 17, 2022

