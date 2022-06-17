News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Weather

Glass at Ipswich bus station shatters in searing heat

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 11:44 AM June 17, 2022
An Ipswich bus stop shattered during the heat

An Ipswich bus stop shattered during the heat - Credit: Archant

The glass at an Ipswich town centre bus station has shattered due to the heat.

According to Ipswich Buses, the incident happened this morning at stand BB of the Tower Ramparts bus station, outside Sailmakers shopping centre.

Glass at an Ipswich bus stop has shattered due to the heat

Glass at an Ipswich bus stop has shattered due to the heat - Credit: Archant

In a tweet, the travel company said the glass shattered due to the conditions and urged commuters to take care when waiting for the bus.

The tweet also included that the council has been informed of the incident.

Suffolk Live News
Suffolk Weather
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

The travellers arrived at about 4am this morning

Christchurch Park | Updated

Travellers pitch up at one of Ipswich's busiest parks

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
The crash happened on the A14 at Woolpit in mid Suffolk

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Man, 39, dies after crashing car into lorry parked in layby on A14

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Nightclub with people dancing

LGBTQ+

One last 'blowout' for Ipswich: LGBTQ+ nightclub set to close its doors

William Warnes

person
The White Horse, Felixstowe.

Pubs

Pub saved from demolition after store and homes plan refused

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon