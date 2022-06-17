Glass at Ipswich bus station shatters in searing heat
Published: 11:44 AM June 17, 2022
The glass at an Ipswich town centre bus station has shattered due to the heat.
According to Ipswich Buses, the incident happened this morning at stand BB of the Tower Ramparts bus station, outside Sailmakers shopping centre.
In a tweet, the travel company said the glass shattered due to the conditions and urged commuters to take care when waiting for the bus.
The tweet also included that the council has been informed of the incident.