'Extensive' damage at Jimmy's Farm after Storm Eunice hits park

A shed was tipped over at Jimmy's Farm in the winds from Storm Eunice - Credit: Jimmy's Farm

Storm Eunice caused thousands of pounds worth of damage at Jimmy's Farm on the outskirts of Ipswich, the wildlife park revealed.

Jimmy's Farm said its Wherstead site had suffered "extensive" damage after winds in excess of 70mph battered Suffolk on Friday.

None of the park's animals were hurt in the storm.

The park, in Wherstead, reopened on Sunday - Credit: Jimmy's Farm

The park was closed on Saturday as staff helped repair broken fences, clear fallen trees and recover a tipped-over shed, but it reopened to visitors on Sunday.

General manager Stevie Sheppard paid tribute to the workers who helped ensure the farm could swiftly reopen.

He said: "We still have some areas to secure and finish but we will get there. We couldn’t have done it without our fantastic team."

Anyone who had tickets booked for last two days will be offered a flexible ticket.

The half-term schedule at Jimmy's Farm has not been affected by the weather, the park added.