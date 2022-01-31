Suffolk rail services affected after tree falls onto line

Updated

Rail services from Ipswich to London have been affected after a tree has fallen onto the tracks - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Train services between Colchester and Ipswich have been affected after a tree has fallen onto the line.

The 12.02pm London Liverpool Street to Ipswich train was being held at the platform at Colchester.

Due to the tree being on the track the line from London was blocked.

This means the 12.02pm London Liverpool Street to Ipswich has been terminated at Colchester as a result.

The line to London is open but running at a caution.

A spokesman for Greater Anglia has since confirmed that Network Rail staff have cleared the tree from the track and can now run between Colchester and Ipswich again.

They added the 12.30pm London Liverpool Street to Norwich service is on the move from Colchester and is running 43 minutes late.

