Ipswich one of the sunniest towns in UK in the winter months, study finds

Ipswich receives more sunlight hours in the winter than most other parts of the UK - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Ipswich is one of the sunniest places in the UK in the winter months, according to weather data.

Analysis of Met Office data by Beds Divans, a home furnishings retailer, found the average and overall hours of sunlight in January, February and December.

The figures were then compared with each town and city's weather conditions to determine the places with the most sunshine throughout the winter.

The study put Suffolk's county town of Ipswich eighth in the list, with an average of 214 hours of sunlight per month.

Chichester, in West Sussex, was top of the list with 232 hours of sun in winter, with Hastings in East Sussex second at 227.

Bradford, in West Yorkshire, had the fewest hours of sunshine in the UK in the winter at just 110.

Fred Best, meteorologist at Weatherquest, said: "You would expect places further south in the country to see more sunshine hours due to longer days, and the fact that northern and western Britain often see more frontal systems spreading in off the Atlantic, and so naturally more cloud."