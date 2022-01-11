Ipswich one of the sunniest towns in UK in the winter months, study finds
- Credit: Charlotte Bond
Ipswich is one of the sunniest places in the UK in the winter months, according to weather data.
Analysis of Met Office data by Beds Divans, a home furnishings retailer, found the average and overall hours of sunlight in January, February and December.
The figures were then compared with each town and city's weather conditions to determine the places with the most sunshine throughout the winter.
The study put Suffolk's county town of Ipswich eighth in the list, with an average of 214 hours of sunlight per month.
Chichester, in West Sussex, was top of the list with 232 hours of sun in winter, with Hastings in East Sussex second at 227.
Bradford, in West Yorkshire, had the fewest hours of sunshine in the UK in the winter at just 110.
Fred Best, meteorologist at Weatherquest, said: "You would expect places further south in the country to see more sunshine hours due to longer days, and the fact that northern and western Britain often see more frontal systems spreading in off the Atlantic, and so naturally more cloud."
Most Read
- 1 Woman taken to hospital after crash on A14
- 2 'Her spirit is so big it never leaves you' - Ipswich mum dies age 55
- 3 Jailed heating engineer stole £24k from customers to fund cocaine habit
- 4 65-year-old man arrested after crash on busy Ipswich road
- 5 Man, 58, who went to Ipswich pub to meet 'schoolgirl' is jailed
- 6 'Cutting edge' Ipswich play park design revealed
- 7 'Threatening' letters sent to Ipswich residents who replaced street trees
- 8 New Mercedes and a wedding dress: Bizarre items left at Suffolk Travelodges
- 9 Five towns in Suffolk where KFC could open a new restaurant
- 10 Ipswich care home 'delighted' with compliments from first inspection