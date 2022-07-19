What time will the heatwave peak in Ipswich today?
- Credit: Charlotte Bond
Although Ipswich is outside the red weather warning which is in place for western parts of Suffolk, temperatures are still expected to reach 35C.
According to the Met Office, Ipswich will peak at 35C at 4pm with temperatures set to stay above 30C for eight hours of the day.
Chris Bell, forecaster at Weatherquest, said: "It's going to jump up very quickly this morning – we will be seeing temperatures close to 30C very soon.
"By midday, the west of Suffolk will be about 35C or 36C. Ipswich will probably be about 31C or 32C, but on the coast it will be a bit fresher.
"The peak will occur between 2pm and 3pm. It will be on the border of about 38C in the western parts of the county. The highs for Ipswich probably be about 34C or 35C.
"The thinking is the hottest temperatures will occur in the Peterborough area towards York."
There is still an amber weather warning for extreme heat in the area, leading to "widespread impacts on people and infrastructure".
It is also expected that "population-wide adverse health effects are likely to be experienced, not limited to those most vulnerable to extreme heat, leading to potential serious illness or danger to life".
Most Read
- 1 Watch as firefighters battle large blaze at Ravenswood Park in Ipswich
- 2 Police presence after reports of woman being assaulted in Ipswich
- 3 Exact time heatwave will peak in Ipswich today
- 4 CCTV appeal to identify man after incident on bus in Ipswich
- 5 Drugs warning after Ipswich woman seriously ill and man dies at festival
- 6 Ipswich swimming pool closed due to 'extreme temperatures' inside building
- 7 Plans for 173 new houses, restaurant and retail uses submitted for waterside
- 8 Popular pizza outlet to open second restaurant in Ipswich
- 9 CCTV image released after racially aggravated assault
- 10 Police investigate fail-to-stop incident after two injured
Ipswich forecast for July 19
10am - 27C
11am - 29C
12pm - 31C
1pm - 32C
2pm - 33C
3pm - 34C
4pm - 35C
5pm - 34C
6pm - 32C
7pm - 30C
8pm - 29C
9pm - 28C
10pm - 27C
11pm - 27C