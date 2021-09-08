News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Weather

Sweltering heat set to continue in Ipswich with highs of 25C forecast

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 8:07 AM September 8, 2021    Updated: 8:16 AM September 8, 2021
Eylul enjoying the fountains in the heat at Ipswich Cornhill

Eylul enjoying the fountains in the heat at Ipswich Cornhill - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The mini-heatwave in Suffolk is set to continue after forecasters revealed temperatures reached higher than 30C on Tuesday.

The Met Office has forecast highs of 27C in the west of the county on Wednesday, with temperatures likely to reach 25C in Ipswich.

Coastal towns such as Felixstowe and Lowestoft will be slightly cooler, reaching peaks of 22C.

On Tuesday, the weather station at Santon Downham between Brandon and Thetford recorded a temperature of 30.2C.

Families were pictured at beauty spots throughout Suffolk as they made the most of the late blast of the summer heat.

The sweltering conditions come after last month was revealed by East Anglian-forecaster Weatherquest as the coldest in the last decade.

Suffolk Weather
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Kirsty Youngs and Chesterfield Drive, Norwich Road and Deben Road GP practices becoming Cardinal Medical Practice 

NHS

Ipswich patients want action at surgery where doctors 'work through the...

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Work under way on the first homes at Trewlawny Place at Felixstowe

Housing

Town set for 5 months of roadworks disruption for new homes project

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
Pierre Rollins owner of Sweet P's in Ipswich. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Food and Drink

Restaurant owner with love for Ipswich opens two new locations

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
The White Horse, Felixstowe.

East Suffolk Council

Heritage status could save under-threat Suffolk pub from the bulldozers

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon