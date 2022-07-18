News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Exact time heatwave will peak in Ipswich today

Tom Swindles

Published: 11:52 AM July 18, 2022
While Ipswich is outside of the red weather warning in place for central areas of the UK today, temperatures are still set to exceed 30C in the town.

According to the Met Office, Ipswich will peak at 32C at 1pm and temperatures will remain at this level until at least 4pm.

There is still an amber weather warning for extreme heat in the area, leading to "widespread impacts on people and infrastructure".

It is also expected that "population-wide adverse health effects are likely to be experienced, not limited to those most vulnerable to extreme heat, leading to potential serious illness or danger to life".

During the day, there is less than 5pc chance of rain and UV rays are set to peak at 1pm.

Ipswich Forecast (July 18):

11am - 28C

12pm - 30C

1pm - 32C

2pm - 32C

3pm - 32C

4pm - 32C

5pm - 31C

6pm - 30C

7pm - 29C

8pm - 27C

9pm - 26C

10pm - 24C

11pm - 24C


