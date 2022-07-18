Exact time heatwave will peak in Ipswich today
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
While Ipswich is outside of the red weather warning in place for central areas of the UK today, temperatures are still set to exceed 30C in the town.
According to the Met Office, Ipswich will peak at 32C at 1pm and temperatures will remain at this level until at least 4pm.
There is still an amber weather warning for extreme heat in the area, leading to "widespread impacts on people and infrastructure".
It is also expected that "population-wide adverse health effects are likely to be experienced, not limited to those most vulnerable to extreme heat, leading to potential serious illness or danger to life".
During the day, there is less than 5pc chance of rain and UV rays are set to peak at 1pm.
Ipswich Forecast (July 18):
11am - 28C
12pm - 30C
1pm - 32C
2pm - 32C
3pm - 32C
4pm - 32C
5pm - 31C
6pm - 30C
7pm - 29C
8pm - 27C
9pm - 26C
10pm - 24C
11pm - 24C