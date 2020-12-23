Yellow wind warning issued for Boxing Day with potential for 80mph gusts

Published: 11:07 AM December 23, 2020

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind across England and Wales - Credit: PA

A yellow weather warning for wind has been issued by the Met Office for Boxing Day as Suffolk could see gusts of up to 80mph.

The weather warning, in place from 3pm on Boxing Day until 12pm the following day, covers the entirety of England and Wales.

Meteorologists have warned wind speeds of 50-60 mph are likely in inland areas, while coastal areas could see gusts as high as 80mph. Rainy conditions are also expected.

Road, rail and ferry services could be significantly affected by the poor weather – while the Met Office has also warned bridges and roads could be forced to close.

It is not yet clear if Highways England plan to close the Orwell Bridge.

The warning continues: "Injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.

"Combined with strong winds, the rain will lead to some hazardous travelling conditions."



