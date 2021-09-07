News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
People enjoy late summer sun as Ipswich hits 27C in mini-heatwave

Johnny Griffith

Published: 5:05 PM September 7, 2021   
Eylul enjoying the fountains. Hot weather in Ipswich Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

People have been out and about in Ipswich enjoying the late summer sunshine in Ipswich. 

Children could be seen playing in the town centre water fountains as temperatures peaked at 27C. 

The warm weather is set to continue tomorrow, Wednesday, September 8 with Suffolk in the midst of a mini-heatwave

Alex enjoying the fountains. Hot weather in Ipswich Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Alex enjoying the fountains as the temperatures reach 27C - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Adam Drury, from the East Anglia-based weather forecaster Weatherquest, said: "The weather around Ipswich had a maximum temperature of 27.2C today. 

"Similar temperatures will be seen tomorrow but it may be a bit cooler in Ipswich by about half a degree reaching about 26C with slightly more breeze than today. 

"Long spells of sunshine for the region tomorrow with the rest of the region experiencing more or less the same temperatures of today. 

"For the rest of the week it is cooling down a little bit but still highs of 25C on Thursday although there will be some thicker clouds with the chance of thunderstorms first thing on Thursday but once they clear it will leave a fairly dry afternoon. 

"The weekend should be dry as well with highs of around 22C."


