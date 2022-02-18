Person in hospital after being struck by falling tree in Ipswich

A tree came down blocking Portman Road in Ipswich during Storm Eunice. - Credit: ARCHANT

A person has been taken to hospital after they were trapped under a falling in tree near Norwich Road in Ipswich.

The incident happened outside Ipswich International Church in Portman Road at about 12.45pm today, the East of England Ambulance Service said.

Three ambulances and an operations manager attended the scene, with police setting up a cordon.

A tree came down blocking Portman Road in Ipswich during Storm Eunice. - Credit: ARCHANT

An ambulance service spokesman confirmed a person was taken to Ipswich Hospital for treatment.

Further details on their condition are not known at this time.

The tree in Portman Road was one of many that fell in Ipswich during Storm Eunice, with wind speeds forecast to reach 90mph in parts of Suffolk.

A rare red weather warning was issued for south Suffolk – including Ipswich – between 10am and 3pm.

In Debenham, mid Suffolk, one person was injured after a barn collapsed, while a loose mooring rope injured another person at the Port of Felixstowe.