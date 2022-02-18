Port of Felixstowe closed as Storm Eunice batters Suffolk

The Port of Felixstowe is closed today due to high winds in Storm Eunice - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The Port of Felixstowe is closed today as winds of over 90mph batter Suffolk.

A spokesman for Hutchison Ports, which manages the port, confirmed the closure saying the port would be closed until tomorrow morning.

He added: "Although the port is closed to traffic we will be making use of the time to undertake some maintenance on our operating IT systems."

The progress of the storm

It comes as the Met Office issued a rare red weather warning – meaning the flying debris could pose a danger to life.

National Highways has also closed the Orwell Bridge due to the high winds.

Schools, libraries and other services across the county have been closed due to the weather.

