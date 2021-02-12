News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Boy, 4, makes epic mermaid and Olaf snow sculptures in Belstead garden

Author Picture Icon

Sophie Barnett

Published: 2:02 PM February 12, 2021    Updated: 2:26 PM February 12, 2021
Freddie Westlake with his mermaid and Olaf creations. 

Freddie Westlake with his mermaid and Olaf creations. - Credit: Amanda Roper

A family in Belstead have put their creativity to the test by building a giant Olaf and a mermaid in the snow - with plans to make a Darth Vader next. 

Freddie Westlake, aged four, has been out enjoying the snow brought by Storm Darcy this week, building a mermaid and an Olaf sculpture with the help of his parents in his back garden.

Freddie Westlake, aged four, with the snow mermaid he built with his parents in Belstead. 

Freddie Westlake, aged four, with the snow mermaid he built with his parents in Belstead. - Credit: Amanda Roper

He is one of many youngsters who have been busy making sculptures out of the snow in Suffolk, with hundreds of families building igloos and other designs. 

With the help of his mum Amanda Roper and dad Leigh Westlake, Freddie spent almost three hours creating the mermaid sculpture.

Freddie with his Olaf creation. 

Freddie with his Olaf creation. - Credit: Amanda Roper

Amanda said: "Our friends challenged us to a mermaid competition and this is what we came up with. 

You may also want to watch:

"It's human-size and was just a bit of fun to create.

"We are hoping if we can get enough snow together that we can build a Darth Vader head, as Freddie is loving it."

See how other people have been enjoying the snow and getting creative here. 

