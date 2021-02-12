Boy, 4, makes epic mermaid and Olaf snow sculptures in Belstead garden
- Credit: Amanda Roper
A family in Belstead have put their creativity to the test by building a giant Olaf and a mermaid in the snow - with plans to make a Darth Vader next.
Freddie Westlake, aged four, has been out enjoying the snow brought by Storm Darcy this week, building a mermaid and an Olaf sculpture with the help of his parents in his back garden.
He is one of many youngsters who have been busy making sculptures out of the snow in Suffolk, with hundreds of families building igloos and other designs.
With the help of his mum Amanda Roper and dad Leigh Westlake, Freddie spent almost three hours creating the mermaid sculpture.
Amanda said: "Our friends challenged us to a mermaid competition and this is what we came up with.
You may also want to watch:
"It's human-size and was just a bit of fun to create.
"We are hoping if we can get enough snow together that we can build a Darth Vader head, as Freddie is loving it."
See how other people have been enjoying the snow and getting creative here.
Most Read
- 1 Sex industry link to illegal Airbnb booking in Suffolk during lockdown
- 2 Wanted child rapist had been staying in a tent near Felixstowe, court told
- 3 Ipswich community centre can operate around the clock
- 4 Frostbite! Shark appears in Kesgrave garden
- 5 Ipswich man arrested over alleged drug driving in Kesgrave
- 6 Man released under investigation after A12 crash leaves man fighting for his life
- 7 Sandi Toksvig's mispronounces River Deben on Extraordinary Escapes
- 8 300 battling Covid in hospital as cases remain above spring peak
- 9 Unanimous backing for new country park in Ipswich
- 10 Look at these amazing igloos built in the Suffolk snow