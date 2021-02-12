Published: 2:02 PM February 12, 2021 Updated: 2:26 PM February 12, 2021

A family in Belstead have put their creativity to the test by building a giant Olaf and a mermaid in the snow - with plans to make a Darth Vader next.

Freddie Westlake, aged four, has been out enjoying the snow brought by Storm Darcy this week, building a mermaid and an Olaf sculpture with the help of his parents in his back garden.

Freddie Westlake, aged four, with the snow mermaid he built with his parents in Belstead. - Credit: Amanda Roper

He is one of many youngsters who have been busy making sculptures out of the snow in Suffolk, with hundreds of families building igloos and other designs.

With the help of his mum Amanda Roper and dad Leigh Westlake, Freddie spent almost three hours creating the mermaid sculpture.

Freddie with his Olaf creation. - Credit: Amanda Roper

Amanda said: "Our friends challenged us to a mermaid competition and this is what we came up with.

"It's human-size and was just a bit of fun to create.

"We are hoping if we can get enough snow together that we can build a Darth Vader head, as Freddie is loving it."

