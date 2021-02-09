Stunning drone photos give bird's-eye view of Ipswich in the snow
- Credit: John Clarke
These amazing drone images give a different angle on the heavy snowfall in Ipswich.
Former police officer John Clarke took these photos of the snow in the Bixley area of the town yesterday.
He put his drone up in between snow storms and home schooling his children, and these striking shots were the result.
A dad of three, Mr Clarke said on his @clarkeyslife Instagram page: “A quick break from the home school routine and taking the chance to get the drone up.
“It is always what I need, a brief moment on my own just to recharge and catch my breath.”
As a retired police officer living with PTSD, Mr Clarke wants to raise awareness of mental health issues, and has previously shared tips to help others cope with the strain of self-isolation during the coronavirus pandemic.