Stunning drone photos give bird's-eye view of Ipswich in the snow

Author Picture Icon

Judy Rimmer

Published: 12:05 PM February 9, 2021    Updated: 1:39 PM February 9, 2021
Drone photo Ipswich snow

Aerial images of the Bixley area of Ipswich covered in snow. - Credit: John Clarke

These amazing drone images give a different angle on the heavy snowfall in Ipswich. 

Snow Ipswich drone

Aerial images of Ipswich covered in snow. - Credit: John Clarke

Former police officer John Clarke took these photos of the snow in the Bixley area of the town yesterday. 

Snow Ipswich drone

Aerial images of Ipswich covered in snow. - Credit: John Clarke

He put his drone up in between snow storms and home schooling his children, and these striking shots were the result. 

Ipswich snow drone

Aerial images of Ipswich covered in snow. - Credit: John Clarke

A dad of three, Mr Clarke said on his @clarkeyslife Instagram page: “A quick break from the home school routine and taking the chance to get the drone up. 

Snow Ipswich drone

Aerial images of Ipswich covered in snow. - Credit: John Clarke

“It is always what I need, a brief moment on my own just to recharge and catch my breath.” 

Snow Ipswich drone

Aerial images of Ipswich covered in snow. - Credit: John Clarke

As a retired police officer living with PTSD, Mr Clarke wants to raise awareness of mental health issues, and has previously shared tips to help others cope with the strain of self-isolation during the coronavirus pandemic. 

Former police officer John Clarke

John Clarke took these amazing drone photos of Ipswich in the snow - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown/Archant


Ipswich News
Suffolk

