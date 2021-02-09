Published: 12:05 PM February 9, 2021 Updated: 1:39 PM February 9, 2021

Aerial images of the Bixley area of Ipswich covered in snow. - Credit: John Clarke

These amazing drone images give a different angle on the heavy snowfall in Ipswich.

Aerial images of Ipswich covered in snow. - Credit: John Clarke

Former police officer John Clarke took these photos of the snow in the Bixley area of the town yesterday.

Aerial images of Ipswich covered in snow. - Credit: John Clarke

He put his drone up in between snow storms and home schooling his children, and these striking shots were the result.

Aerial images of Ipswich covered in snow. - Credit: John Clarke

A dad of three, Mr Clarke said on his @clarkeyslife Instagram page: “A quick break from the home school routine and taking the chance to get the drone up.

Aerial images of Ipswich covered in snow. - Credit: John Clarke

“It is always what I need, a brief moment on my own just to recharge and catch my breath.”

Aerial images of Ipswich covered in snow. - Credit: John Clarke

As a retired police officer living with PTSD, Mr Clarke wants to raise awareness of mental health issues, and has previously shared tips to help others cope with the strain of self-isolation during the coronavirus pandemic.

John Clarke took these amazing drone photos of Ipswich in the snow - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown/Archant



